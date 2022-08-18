PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 12
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ANNEXING TO THE CITY OF SALIDA A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND IN UNINCORPORATED CHAFFEE COUNTY KNOWN AS SALIDA FIRE STATION ANNEXATION
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on August 2, 2022, ADOPTED and set for second reading and public hearing on the 16th day of August, 2022.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
__________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
______________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 5th day of August, 2022, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the 19th day of August, 202
__________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail August 19, 2022
