PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
02/01/2022 - 02/28/2022
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 215.35; AllMax Software, Inc., 970.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 2133.15; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 652.66; Anissa E. Caiazza, 12.64; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1008.69; Asbestos Inspector, LLC, 350.00; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 440.68; Atmos Energy Corporation, 7089.66; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 176.00; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 3862.74; AutoZone, 302.06; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 46305.62; Badger Meter Inc, 832.94; Barnard Structures, Inc, 4150.00; BoundTree Medical, 462.17; Brandon Evans, 309.80; Broadcast Music, Inc, 253.00; Buena Vista Tool & Equipment Rental Inc, 73.02; Business Solutions Leasing, 1996.11; C.S. Collins Inc., 23.14; Calwen Inc., 434.23; Carol Babcock, 15.00; Catherine Eichel, 100.00; Cellco Partnership, 1063.90; Central Colorado Title & Escrow, 2012.00; CenturyLink, 1733.18; Cesare, Inc, 1866.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 21014.43; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 3000.00; Chaffee County Public Health, 385.00; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2303.48; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 895.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 427.71; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; City of Salida, 3360.35; Clanton Engineering, Inc., 1532.50; Colonial Life, 301.78; Colorado Communities for Climate Action, 5000.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 686.75; Colorado Department of Revenue, 200.00; Colorado Electric Motor Repair Inc., 2262.31; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 113796.72; Colorado Rural Water Association, 450.00; Colorado State Fire Chiefs, 566.00; Communication Solutions & Associates, Inc., 195.87; Communications and Electronic Solutions Inc, 18.75; Consolidated Communications Network of Colorado, 200.00; Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc, 1536.50; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 85.00; Core & Main LP, 6431.08; Crabtree Group, Inc., 3240.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 113.28; Dakoda DeFurio, 400.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 90.00; Dell USA L.P., 158.62; DPC Industries, Inc., 110.00; Elan City Inc, 740.00; Elavon, Inc, 1618.11; England Fence Company, LLC, 355.00; ESO Solutions, Inc, 2381.06; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; FCI IND INC, 1825.72; FDS Holdings, Inc, 1218.07; Felsburg Holt & Ullevig Inc, 390.00; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 987.69; Fire and Police Pension Association, 46643.61; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3484.89; Front Range Fire Apparatus, 39.55; Gary Lacy, 8917.50; Glacier Bank, 15773.12; Gobin’s Inc., 971.08; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GovOS, Inc., 11960.00; Grainger, 497.05; Hachmann Design and Engineering, 780.00; Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 2000.00; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 865.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 545.52; Impresco LLC, 283.21; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 34023.31; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jeffery A. Criswell, 6409.46; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 997.84; JVA, Incorporated, 2176.00; Kino Lorber Incorporated, 250.00; Kirk L. Roberts, 9000.00; LN Curtis & Sons, 54.80; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 213.06; MACK Pack LLC, 326.00; Materials Management Co, 475.70; McFarland Oil LLC, 4189.89; Michael G. Gunderman, 2242.55; Mike’s Garage, LLC, 108.95; Miles Jones, 395.36; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 148.75; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 2223.00; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 209.20; Municipal Code Corporation, 262.00; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 100.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 7554.78; Nalco Company, 4472.19; Narva Enterprises, LLC, 15700.00; Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, 1800.00; Nicholas Tolsma, 400.00; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 69.67; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Pavlacka LLC, 9425.00; PCA Colorado LLC, 410.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 11511.44; Pitney Bowes, 300.00; POSM Software LLC, 5500.00; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 17414.67; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 162.00; Pumps Plus, Inc., 5349.08; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 517.86; RMS Utilities, Inc., 338179.48; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 132.50; Sabrina Tucker, 400.00; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 966.62; Salida Auto Parts, 991.32; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida School District R-32-J, 3890.44; Salida Youth Basketball, 7755.00; Scan Air Filters, Inc., 258.43; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 8301.75; Scotty P. Krob, 7500.00; Seventh Art Productions Ltd, 429.00; SGS North America Inc, 3943.51; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 26993.21; Slate Communications, 4375.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 1323.31; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 1313.47; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 829.28; SUEZ Treatment Solutions Inc., 2822.10; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 375.00; Sydney Schieren, 4706.25; Three Eagles Communications of Colorado LLC, 199.00; Transfirst Group Inc., 104.06; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 5156.41; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 500.00; UEC, LLC, 4667.06; US Postmaster, 1263.60; USA Blue Book, 4957.50; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 119.60; Valerian LLC, 1560.00; VeriCheck, Inc., 149.30; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 547.81; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 689.90; Waxie’s Enterprises, Inc, 421.91; Western Slope Fire & Safety Inc, 320.00; Wilkins Lumber Inc, 2268.60; Wilson Williams, LLP, 19316.40; Winsupply of Salida, 72.75; Xcel Energy - Salida, 20497.80;
$997,497.12
Payroll Expenditure: February 2022 $553,481.22
Total February Expenditures: $1,550,978.34
Published in The Mountain Mail March 15, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.