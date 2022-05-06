PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 08
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO APPROVING THE GREEN HEART LLC MAJOR IMPACT REVIEW FOR A PLANNED DEVELOPMENT OVERLAY AND MINOR SUBDIVISION OF THE 1.23 ACRE PARCEL LOCATED AT 535 WEST SEVENTH STREET
WHEREAS, the City of Salida Planning Commission conducted a public hearing on the Major Impact Review Application request for a Planned Development Overlay and Minor Subdivision for the property located at 535 West Seventh Street on March 28, 2022 and forwarded to the City Council its recommendation that the subject property be approved, with conditions, as a Planned Development Overlay pursuant to the attached Green Heart Planned Development Plat (Exhibit A); and
WHEREAS, the City of Salida Planning Commission reviewed and recommended approval, with conditions, the Green Heart Minor Subdivision a four-lot subdivision within the planned development overlay, illustrated on Exhibit B; and
WHEREAS, the project is consistent with the purpose, conditions and evaluation standards for planned development districts; and
WHEREAS, the proposal for the subject property is consistent with the policies and goals of the City’s land use regulations and Comprehensive Plan, and will advance the public interest and welfare; and
WHEREAS, after the positive recommendation was forwarded to the City Council, a public hearing was held by the Salida City Council on May 17, 2022.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section One
That the entirety of the property comprising the Green Heart Planned Development, to wit, the 1.23 acres is hereby zoned Single-Family Residential (R-1) with a Planned Development Overlay as shown on the Green Heart LLC Planned Development plat and Minor Subdivision attached to this ordinance as Exhibit A and Exhibit B.
Section Two
Upon this approval by the City Council, the Green Heart LLC Planned Development Overlay shall be considered a site specific development plan and granted a vested property right. The City Council is approving the vested property right subject to the terms and conditions contained in the development plan and this ordinance and failure to abide by such terms and conditions may, at the option of the City Council, after a public hearing, result in the forfeiture of vested property rights.
Section Three
Upon this approval by the City Council, the applicant shall submit a final Mylar of Exhibit A and Exhibit B; and incorporating the following conditions of approval for the Mayor’s signature and recordation.
Conditions for the Planned Development:
1. Applicant agrees to give a preference to current Chaffee County residents or workforce for Lots 3 and 4 on the Property, to the extent permitted by law. Such marketing and vetting shall be the Applicant’s responsibility, with guidance provided by City staff and the Chaffee Housing Authority. The applicant will need to show a good faith effort to find local residents to purchase the property.
2. Access to all of the lots must be off of the private road. No access will be allowed off of Seventh Street for any of the lots.
Conditions for the Minor Subdivision:
1. A name for the private road be added to the plat and “out-lot” removed.
2. The applicant must meet the requirements of the Public Works Director and City Engineering Consultants
3. A plat note shall be added that states that “Fees-in-lieu for Open Space shall be paid at the time of building permit submittal of any residential units.”
4. The following plat note must be added: “New residential dwelling units constructed on the Property shall meet the inclusionary housing requirements of Chapter 16, Article XIII of the Salida Municipal Code. The applicants volunteer and agree to provide an in-lieu fee at the rate in effect prior to issuance of certificate of occupancy of any new residential dwelling units on any of the lots, unless an IH unit is provided”.
5. That the applicant meet the requirements of Atmos Energy.
Section Four
The City Clerk is hereby directed to undertake the following actions upon the adoption of this Ordinance:
1. Publish this Ordinance in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida.
2. Following recording of the Mylar, the Clerk shall promptly amend the official city zoning district map to incorporate and reflect the planned development overlay of the subject property.
Section Five
This Ordinance shall not have any effect on existing litigation and shall not operate as an abatement of any action or proceeding now pending under or by virtue of any ordinance repealed or amended as herein provided, and the same shall be construed and concluded under such prior ordinances.
Section Six
The provisions of this Ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the Ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the Ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on May 3, 2022, ADOPTED and set for second reading and public hearing on the 17th day of May, 2022.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
___________________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
___________________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the _____ day of __________, 2022, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the ____day of __________, 2022.
___________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail May 6, 2022
