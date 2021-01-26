PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
12/01/2020 - 12/31/2020
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 344.80; Alligator Records & Artist Management, Inc, 50.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 299.47; American Health Holding, Inc., 8.44; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 542.24; Aquatic Resources LLC, 542.24; Aqueous Engineering LLC, 875.00; Ark Valley High Rollers, 100.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1854.04; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 719.00; Atmos Energy Corporation, 6783.46; Auto Truck Group, LLC, 8114.00; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1721.95; AutoZone, 461.53; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 421589.69; Badger Meter Inc, 1949.29; Benjamin H. Doon, 385.00; Bernice Strawn, 40.00; Berry Companies Inc., 71.10; Betty Ewing, 20.00; BlueTarp Financial, Inc., 2299.99; Brady Brothers Inc., 1480.57; Brandon Waugh, 4866.39; Brian Allen, 3056.50; Broadcast Music, Inc, 364.00; Business Solutions Leasing, 1371.00; Butala Construction Company, 483.80; C.S. Collins Inc., 263.26; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13486.00; Carol Babcock, 20.00; CDW LLC, 199.50; Cellco Partnership, 808.64; CenturyLink, 1367.52; Cesare, Inc, 8152.00; Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association, 20900.00; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 64.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 6468.90; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 270683.80; Chaffee County Landfill, 10.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4583.33; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1209.63; Chaffee County Waste, 266.75; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 965.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 270.91; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; City of Salida, 3624.50; Clear Advantage Glass, LLC, 667.00; Colonial Life, 325.04; Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, 300.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 933.25; Colorado Department of Revenue, 50.00; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 20.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 108304.20; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 2370.00; Colorado Municipal Clerks Association, 130.00; Compumeric Engineering, 15980.00; Core & Main LP, 3623.62; Crabtree Group, Inc., 2790.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 25.99; Crowd Control Warehouse LLC, 3888.90; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1460.00; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 343.53; Dell USA L.P., 32374.00; DPC Industries, Inc., 90.00; Elavon, Inc, 1992.66; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 179.79; Elizabeth C. Sanders, 48.00; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; FCI IND INC, 1474.65; FDS Holdings, Inc, 357.90; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 2453.44; Fire and Police Pension Association, 39691.16; Firewerks Fire Apparatus Repair, Inc., 4731.30; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 2228.42; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 1214.62; Galls, LLC, 4471.89; Georgia McNabb, 60.00; Glenn Eggemeyer, 103.58; Gobin’s Inc., 1414.46; Grainger, 353.69; Grindline Skateparks, Inc, 51872.94; Guildner Pipeline Maintenance Inc, 38880.00; Hardline Equipment LLC, 1102.99; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 666.00; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 316.34; International Association of Chiefs of Police, Inc, 190.00; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 26816.22; James K Cable, 200.00; Jamison Bell, 37.50; Jema Enterprises, Inc, 200.97; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 2377.60; Johnson Whitesboro Ford, Inc, 46323.00; JVA, Incorporated, 360.00; Kenmissyr, LLC, 2142.00; Kimberly Tubbs, 55.00; Kirk Smith, 424.64; KMH Industries Inc, 575.00; Kristopher LaGraff, 2500.00; Leatham Family, LLC, 956.12; Lighthouse Uniform, 643.15; LN Curtis & Sons, 410.00; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 384.32; MACK Pack LLC, 550.37; Mallika Magner, 240.00; Martin Husmann, 332.90; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 496.20; McFarland Oil LLC, 2512.88; Michael Cooper, 72.75; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 186.58; Mississippi Department of Human Services, 177.24; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 144.50; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 100.50; Municipal Code Corporation, 875.00; MUNIRevs Inc., 585.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 16414.50; Nalco Company, 8683.26; Oklahoma State University, 393.20; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 144.31; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Parts Depot of Salida Inc, 677.96; Patricia J. Bergin, 70.40; Paul Silver, 80.00; Penrose Steel & Tubing, Inc., 189.78; Pinnacol Assurance, 14940.09; Pitney Bowes, 808.50; Poly-Wood, LLC, 4686.25; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 77.75; Pridemore Construction, Inc., 205363.21; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 340.00; Rebuild-It Services Group, LLC, 419.21; Recreonics Inc., 8251.77; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 213.90; Riverside Trophies, 149.95; Rob Martellaro, 353.02; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 382.49; Salida Auto Parts, 1115.36; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 4400.00; Salida Circus LLC, 865.00; Salida Circus Outreach Foundation, 12.00; Salida CO Professional Firefighters, 45.00; Salida Hospital District, 2366.60; Salida School District R-32-J, 14888.52; Samuel Van de Velde, 120.00; Scan Air Filters, Inc., 167.82; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 15593.75; SESAC Rights Management Inc, 4049.45; SGS North America Inc, 2023.66; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 350.00; Slate Communications, 4094.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 3727.25; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 582.32; Stryker Sales Corporation, 30420.85; Summit Lake Park Eagle Restoration Systems, LLC, 3755.70; TelVue Corporation, 5146.13; Ten Point Sales & Marketing, LLC, 85.30; Terminix International Company LP, 125.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 7244.90; The Neenan Company LLLP, 24750.00; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 11.17; Three Eagles Communications of Colorado LLC, 99.00; Timber Line Electric & Control Corp., 26523.00; Town & Country Salida Inc., 234.33; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 14609.90; Tyler Business Forms, 458.98; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 1200.00; UMB Bank, N.A., 400.00; Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District Enterprise Fund, 300.00; US Postmaster, 1235.10; USA Blue Book, 679.28; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 193.70; VISA, 19754.36; Vista Works, 125.00; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 632.57; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 475.64; Wear Parts & Equip Co., Inc., 854.83; Winsupply of Salida, 387.68; Xcel Energy - Salida, 18392.94; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 63099.67; Zoar Corporation LLC, 1280.00;
$1,760,762.29
Payroll Expenditure: December 2020 $621,452.02
Total December Expenditures: $2,382,214.31
Published in The Mountain Mail January 26, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.