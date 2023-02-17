PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of January 2023, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2023CW3007; Previous Case Nos. 16CW3031 and 08CW73 – ANTHONY L. TIMKO and TRACY C. TIMKO, 13688 Hidden Valley Trail, Salida, CO 81201 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Mark E. Hamilton, Esq. and Susan M. Ryan, Esq., Holland & Hart LLP, 600 E. Main St., Suite 104, Aspen, CO 81611, (970)925-3476, mehamilton@hollandhart.com, smryan@hollandhart.com.
CHAFFEE COUNTY
Application to Make Absolute and For Findings of Reasonable Diligence
Original Decree: 08CW73, Water Division 2, May 11, 2010 Subsequent decree: 16CW3031, Water Division 2, January 17, 2017 Background: In Case No. 08CW73 the Ponds were decreed absolute for fish, wildlife, stock watering, fire protection, recreational and piscatorial purposes, and conditional for irrigation and augmentation under the plan decreed in that case. Only the conditional rights decreed to the Ponds are the subject of this case. Name of Structure: Sebesta Pond No. 1 (WDID 1103338) Legal descriptions: Left abutment of dam is located 1630 feet from North section line of said Section 25; 1035 feet from West section line of Section 25, Township 50 North, Range 7 East, N.M.P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado. The location of Sebesta Pond No. 1 is shown on Exhibit A attached to the application and incorporated herein by reference. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) UTM (NAD 83): 13S 0399612E, 4268663N. Source: Squaw Creek and Blank Gulch. Appropriation Date: September 30, 2008, conditional for irrigation and augmentation uses. Amount, Fill Rate, Surface Area, Capacity and Length and Height of Dam: Amount: 4.0 acre-feet, conditional. Fill Rate: 1.8 c.f.s. Surface Area: 0.7 acres. Capacity: 4.0 acre-feet. Length of Dam: 227 feet. Height of Dam: 9 feet. Use: Irrigation of up to 5.1 acres in Section 25 Township 50 North, Range 7 East, N.M.P.M. (less any dry up of Applicants’ land as required under the decree in Case No. 08CW73) and augmentation in the plan decreed in Case No. 08CW73, conditional (as described above, the absolute uses are not at issue in this case). Name of Structure: Sebesta Pond No. 2 (WDID 1103339). Legal Description: Left abutment of dam is located 1990 feet from North section line of said Section 25; 1307 feet from West section line of said Section 25, Township 50 North, Range 7 East, N.M.P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado. The location of Sebesta Pond No. 2 is shown on Exhibit A attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference. UTM (NAD 83): 13S 0399691E, 4268524N. Source: Squaw Creek and Blank Gulch. Appropriation Date: September 30, 2008, conditional for irrigation and augmentation uses. Amount, Fill Rate, Surface Area, Capacity and Length and Height of Dam: Amount: 1.1 acre-feet, conditional. Fill Rate: 1.8 c.f.s. Surface Area: 0.3 acres. Capacity: 1.1 acre-feet. Length of Dam: 172 feet. Height of Dam: 7 feet. Use: Irrigation of up to 5.1 acres in Section 25 Township 50 North, Range 7 East, N.M.P.M. (less any dry up of Applicants’ land as required under the decree in Case No. 08CW73) and augmentation in the plan decreed in Case No. 08CW73, conditional (as described above, the absolute uses are not at issue in this case). Evidence in Support of Claim to Make Subject Water Rights Absolute and for Findings of Reasonable Diligence with Respect to any Portion of the Subject Water Rights Not Made Absolute:The activities described below support Applicants’ claim to make the Subject Water Rights absolute and to continue the Subject Water Rights in full force and effect for another six-year diligence period with respect to any portion of such rights not made absolute. This list is not intended to be exclusive and may be supplemented by additional evidence: Stage capacity curves for the Ponds were prepared in 2011 and show that the current volume of Pond No. 1 is 2.54 acre-feet and the volume of Pond No. 2 is 0.77 acre-feet. The stage capacity curves were submitted to the Office of the Division Engineer in May 2016 and are attached to this Application as Exhibit B. The Ponds are partially constructed to their decreed capacities and Applicants have filled the Ponds annually since 2016. Applicants filled the Ponds from 2016 to 2022in the amounts of 2.54 acre-feet for Pond No. 1 and 0.77 acre-feet for Pond No. 2. The Ponds operate under the plan for augmentation decreed in Case No. 08CW73. Applicants (in cooperation with Wail Hashimi, who also owns an interest in the Eureka Ditch and has his own ponds on the ditch) performed regular maintenance on the Ponds, Eureka Ditch and associated structures each year. Applicants engaged the services of attorneys and consultants to provide legal and technical advice in connection with the protection and continued development of the Subject Water Rights. Applicants expended funds in excess of $5,000 in connection with the above activities. Applicants plan on expanding the capacity of the Ponds to fully utilize the decreed capacity of each Pond and making the remaining portions of the Subject Water Rights absolute. Applicants have no intention to abandon the Subject Water Rights. Claim to Make Subject Water Rights Absolute in Part: Applicants request that the Court confirm and decree that the Subject Water Rights be made absolute in the amounts of 2.54 acre-feet for Sebesta Pond No. 1 and 0.77 acre-feet for Sebesta Pond No. 2 for irrigation and augmentation purposes based upon the verified facts described above pursuant to section 37-92-301(4)(e) of the Colorado Revised Statutes (A conditional storage right “shall be made absolute for all decreed purposes to the extent of the volume of the appropriation that has been captured, possessed, and controlled at the decreed storage structure”) and Written Instruction 2020-01 DWR Position on Making Water Rights Diverted Out of Priority Absolute. Claim to Continue Subject Water Rights as Conditional:Based upon the verified facts described above, Applicants request that the Court find that they have exercised reasonable diligence towards the development of the Subject Water Rights in the amounts of 1.46 acre-feet for Sebesta Pond No. 1 and 0.33 acre-feet for Sebesta Pond No. 2 for irrigation and augmentation uses consistent with C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(b) and that Applicants have exercised reasonable diligence on amounts associated with the subject water rights that are not made absolute in this case. Name and address of owner of land on which points of diversion and places of use are located: Applicants (see above address). WHEREFORE, Applicants respectfully request that the Court make portions of the Subject Water Rights absolute and enter a finding of reasonable diligence for the Subject Water Rights as described in this Application. Applicants also request such other and further relief as the Court may deem appropriate.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of March 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 14th day of February 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail February 17, 2023
