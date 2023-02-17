PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of January 2023, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2023CW1; Previous Case Nos. 16CW3040 and 02CW73 – V. PAUL MOLTZ, PO Box 1914, Buena Vista, CO 81211, (719) 221-0020
Application for Finding of Reasonable Diligence and to Make Absolute in Whole or in Part
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Name of Structure: Trout Creek Reservoir. 3. Describe conditional water right: A.Date of Original Decree: July 21, 2010. Case No: 2002CW073. Court: District Court, Water Division 2. B. Legal description: Trout Creek Reservoir is located in the NW ¼ and the N ½ NW ¼ NE ¼ of Section 26, and the S ½ S ½ of Section 23, Township 14 South, Range 78 West, 6th P.M., Chaffee County. The right abutment of the dam is located at a point whence the NW corner of said Section 26 bears North 21 ˚ 55’ 35” West, a distance of 1,633.95 feet. A map illustrating the location of the Reservoir is attached to the application as Exhibit “A”. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) C. Source of water: Trout Creek, a tributary of the Arkansas River. D. Appropriation Date: April 20, 2000, for the original construction, and May 31, 2002, for the first enlargement. Amount: Under original construction, 671.69-acre feet, conditional. Under the first enlargement, 485.09-acre feet, conditional. E. Use: Irrigation, recreation, wildlife propagation, piscatorial, augmentation and exchange purposes. 4. Detailed outline of what has been done toward completion or for completion of the appropriation and application of water to a beneficial use as conditionally decreed: (a) The operation and enlargement of Trout Creek Reservoir has required the relocation of a portion of County Road 302. (b) Applicant and the Chaffee County Commissioners began the process of relocating County Road 302 in 2010. (c) The Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”), completed an Environmental Assessment on October 6, 2010 (i.e. DOI-BLM-CO 200-2010-084-EA). (d) During the initial stages of construction of the relocated road it was determined that the proposed route needed to be modified due to concerns about resource damage. Therefore, on November 9, 2012, Chaffee County reapplied for a route for County Road 302 in another location. A Right-of-way fence was subsequently constructed along the eastern edge of the road corridor. (e) On July 22, 2014, the BLM concluded that NEPA requirements had been met. (f) The relocation of County Road 302 was completed and approved by the Chaffee County Commissioners in April of 2016. (g) In 2013, a dam inundation study was completed by the Applegate Group in conjunction with the Dam Safety Branch of the State Engineer’s Office. (h) Applicant expended in excess of $100,000.00 in engineering, permitting, attorney fees and construction associated with the above referenced activities. 5. Date Water Applied to Beneficial Uses: N/A 6. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: The original construction and the enlargement of Trout Creek Reservoir will be located on lands currently owned by the applicant. Wherefore, Applicant requests that the Court enter an Order finding that diligent efforts have been made to put the water decreed conditionally to the Trout Creek Reservoir to beneficial use and continue the conditional status only for the 485.09-acre feet enlargement.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of March 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 14th day of February 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail February 17, 2023
