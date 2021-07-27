PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 11
(Series of 2021)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO IMPOSING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON THE SUBMISSION, ACCEPTANCE, PROCESSING AND APPROVAL OF ANY APPLICATION FOR A SHORT-TERM RENTAL LICENSE, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (“City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the state of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401, the City by and through its City Council (“Council”), possesses the authority to adopt laws and ordinances within its police power in furtherance of the public health, safety and welfare; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-23-301 the Council also possesses the authority to adopt and enforce zoning regulations; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to such authority, the City has previously adopted certain regulations concerning short-term rentals within Chapter 6 and Chapter 16 of the Salida Municipal Code (“Code”); and
WHEREAS, the City of Salida is now experiencing a severe shortage of housing and long-term rental units for the local workforce and the Council finds that the diversion of the existing housing stock and any newly constructed housing into the currently available pool through the short-term rental license process otherwise necessarily contributes to the City’s housing shortage and has a direct negative impact on the availability of affordable housing; and
WHEREAS, the City is currently engaged in a comprehensive review of City policy regarding housing of all types and short-term rentals, its impacts, availability, solutions and options that may lead to modification to land use regulations, business licensing requirements, staffing, funding and other regulatory measures; and
WHEREAS, the Council finds and determines that imposing a nine (9) month temporary moratorium on receiving applications for review and issuing or approving short-term rental licenses is necessary to preserve the status quo while the Planning Commission and City Council completes its review of the City’s regulatory framework for short-term rentals and its impact on the housing crisis, and that preserving the status quo will promote the public health, safety and welfare by allowing a deliberate and well-reasoned decision making process; and
WHEREAS, the Council finds that the impact of a temporary moratorium on short-term rental license applications will not unduly prejudice the interests of the owners of housing units because property suitable for short-term rental uses are equally suitable for residential uses, either owner occupied or through the long term rental market; and
WHEREAS, a nine (9) month temporary moratorium is a reasonable length of time and no longer than necessary for the City to properly review, research, develop, adopt and implement any applicable recommendations, amendments and regulations regarding housing, affordability and short-term rentals; and
WHEREAS, the Council also finds and determines that the subject regulations concerning short-term rentals are necessary to the immediate preservation of the public health, safety and welfare and that this ordinance should therefore become effective upon adoption, as authorized by C.R.S. § 31-16-105.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO as follows:
Section 1. The City Council incorporates the foregoing recitals as conclusions, facts, determinations and findings by the City Council.
Section 2. Imposition of Temporary Moratorium. Effective immediately, upon the date of this Ordinance, a moratorium is imposed upon the submission, acceptance, processing, and approval of all applications for short-term rental licenses within the City of Salida. No application for a short-term rental license shall be submitted to or accepted by the City, and no such application shall be reviewed or license issued or approved in response to such an application. This moratorium shall not apply to those properties governed by already-existing Planned Development Agreements, Subdivision Improvement Agreements and Annexation Agreements with the City.
Section 3. Effective Date; Expiration. The moratorium imposed by this Ordinance shall commence as of the effective date of this Ordinance and shall expire three (3) months thereafter, unless repealed prior to that date.
Section 4. Should any one or more sections or provisions of this Ordinance or of the Code provisions enacted hereby be judicially determined invalid or unenforceable, such judgment shall not affect, impair or invalidate the remaining provisions of this Ordinance or of such Code provision, the intention being that the various sections and provisions are severable.
Section 5. Emergency declaration. Pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-16-105, the Town Board hereby finds, determines and declares that an emergency exists and that this ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health, safety and welfare and the financial well-being of the City because there must be a data-driven analysis conducted on the impact on City residents, workforce and property owners concerning short-term rentals and affordable housing, and therefore, this ordinance must be passed as an emergency ordinance.
INTRODUCED, READ AND PASSED, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council this 20th day of July, 2021.
CITY OF SALIDA
By:________________
Mayor P.T. Wood
ATTEST: (SEAL)
By:__________
City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail July 23 and 27, 2021
