DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of December 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW3093; UPPER ARKANSAS WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT, ACTING THROUGH THE UPPER ARKANSAS WATER ACTIVITY ENTERPRISE (“UAWCD”), P.O. Box 1090, Salida, CO 81201 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicants’ attorney: Law of the Rockies Kendall K. Burgemeister, Atty. Reg. #41593 525 North Main Street Gunnison, CO 81230, 970-641-1903, kburgemeister@lawoftherockies.com)
Application for Approval of Plan for Augmentation, Conditional Appropriative Right of Exchange, and Conditional Water Storage Right
CUSTER COUNTY
Summary of Application. UAWCD previously obtained approval of a plan for augmentation (the “Plan”) in Case No. 18CW3076. The final Decree in Case No. 18CW3076 provides that additional sources of Augmentation Water and structures for the storage and release of Augmentation Water may be added to the Plan by separate water court decree. In this Application, UAWCD seeks (1) to add the Wenke Pond, as described below, as a structure used for storage and release of Augmentation Water in the Plan; (2) a conditional appropriative right of exchange and water storage right to store water in Wenke Pond; (3) to add water stored pursuant to the water storage right as a source of Augmentation Water in the Plan; and (4) to revise the “Area I” boundary to include those portions of the Grape Creek drainage originally designated as “Area II” in the 18CW3076 Decree. See Exhibit A attached to the application for a general location map. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) UAWCD does not seek to increase the 20 acre-feet per year limit on depletions from Augmented Structures that cannot be immediately curtailed above the DeWeese-Dye Ditch in the Grape Creek drainage. Application for Approval of Plan for Augmentation Structures to be augmented. Any “Augmented Structures” enrolled in the plan for augmentation decreed in Case No. 18CW3076. Water rights to be used for augmentation. All water rights approved as Augmentation Water in the Plan now or in the future. The water rights approved as Augmentation Water as of the date of this Application are as follows: Twin Lakes Water. Water available pursuant to shares of Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company owned, leased, or controlled by UAWCD (“Twin Lakes Water”). Colorado River Water Rights: Decrees: Original Decree: Civil Action No. 3082, District Court, Garfield County, August 25, 1936. Relevant Subsequent Decree: Case No. W-1901, District Court, Water Division 5, May 12, 1976. Appropriation Date: August 23, 1930. Points of Diversion: The points of diversion are set forth in the CA-3082 Decree and W-1901 Decree. Source: Roaring Fork River and its tributaries, all tributaries of the Colorado River in Water Division 5, as more fully set forth in the CA-3082 Decree and W-1901 Decree. Amount: Direct flow amount for diversions through transmountain tunnels of 625 c.f.s. with an annual limit of 68,000 acre-feet, a running ten year limit of 570,000 acre-feet, and other limitations set forth in the decrees. Decreed Use: Direct flow and storage for irrigation, domestic, commercial, industrial, municipal, and all other beneficial uses. Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion 1994 Supplement: 95CW321 (Div. 5); 240.75 cfs, with an appropriation date of June 8, 1994, for direct flow and storage for irrigation and municipal use by the parties lawfully entitled thereto. Arkansas River Water Rights: Decrees: Original decree: Civil Action No. 2346, District Court, Chaffee County, July 14, 1913. Relevant subsequent decree: Case No. W-3965, District Court, Water Division 2, April 19, 1974. Appropriation Dates: December 15, 1896, and March 29, 1897. Points of Diversion: As decreed in W-3965, Twin Lakes Reservoir is situated in Sections 15-23, T11S, R80W, 6th PM, in Lake County. Source: Lake Creek and its tributaries, tributary to the Arkansas River. Use: Storage for irrigation, domestic, commercial, industrial, and municipal purposes on any site in the Arkansas River Basin of Colorado below the Twin Lakes Reservoir that are capable of being served with water by diversion from said Arkansas River. Amount: 54,452 acre-feet (20,645.3 acre-feet under Reservoir Priority No. 3, and 33,806.7 acre-feet under Reservoir Priority No. 4). The native “Arkansas River Water Rights” described above will not be used as a source of Augmentation Water in the 18CW3076 Plan unless and until UAWCD complies with the requirements in the 18CW3076 Decree. Project Water and Project Water Return Flows. Such Fryingpan-Arkansas Project (“Project”) water (“Project Water”), including Project Water return flows, as UAWCD may obtain the right to use from time to time. UAWCD is eligible to receive annual allocations of Project Water, including Project Water return flows, which it may purchase and use after it is allocated to UAWCD by the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District (“Southeastern”), based on Southeastern’s principles, policies, rules, and regulations, as such may be amended. The water rights of the Project consist of: West Slope Decrees: The Project diverts surface water from the headwaters of Hunter Creek and the Fryingpan River and their tributaries in Pitkin County, Colorado. The principal water rights were adjudicated by the decrees in Civil Action No. 4613, District Court, Garfield County on June 20, 1958 and August 3, 1959, and were modified by the Decree in Case No. W-829-76, District Court, Water Division No. 5, dated November 27, 1979, and supplemented by the Decree in Case No. 83CW352, District Court, Water Division No. 5, dated May 31, 1985. These water rights have an appropriation date of July 29, 1957. Water diverted under these decrees travels under the Continental Divide through the Boustead Tunnel and empties into Turquoise Reservoir. This water may be stored in Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, and elsewhere, and may be applied to beneficial use within the Southeastern’s boundaries; and East Slope Decrees: The Project also diverts and stores surface water from the Arkansas River and its tributaries in Lake, Chaffee, Fremont, and Pueblo Counties. The principal water rights were adjudicated by the decrees in Civil Action No. 5141, District Court, Chaffee County, dated July 9, 1969, and Civil Action No. B-42135, District Court, Pueblo County, dated June 25, 1962, and were modified and supplemented by the Decree in Case No. 80CW6, District Court, Water Division No. 2, dated October 23, 1980. These water rights include storage in Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, and elsewhere, with an appropriation date of February 10, 1939, and are expressly decreed for exchange, reuse and successive use to extinction, for beneficial use within Southeastern’s District boundaries. Under these decrees, Turquoise Reservoir and Twin Lakes Reservoir may store native water or imported water, directly or by exchange with each other or with Pueblo Reservoir. North Fork Reservoir. Case Number, Date, and Court of Original Decree: 82CW204, May 23, 1983, nunc pro tunc April 14, 1983, District Court, Water Division 2. Case Number, Date, and Court of Subsequent decrees: 87CW23, May 10, 1988; 94CW17, November 22, 1994; 00CW121, September 20, 2006; 12CW97, February 9, 2013; 13CW3030, December 2, 2013; 19CW3014 (pending); all in District Court, Water Division 2. Location: SE¼ of Section 5, Township 50 North, Range 6 East, N.M.P.M., in Chaffee County, Colorado. Source: North Fork, South Arkansas River. Appropriation Date: September 9, 1982. Amount: 595 acre-feet (495 acre-feet absolute, 100 acre-feet conditional). Use: irrigation, municipal, industrial, recreational and augmentation uses. O’Haver Reservoir. Case Number, Date, and Court of Original Decree: 82CW205, June 28, 1985, District Court, Water Division No. 2, Colorado Case Number, Date, and Court of Subsequent Decrees: 88CW75, September 6, 1989, amended July 13, 1990; 95CW207, December 10, 1996; 02CW178, November 25, 2003; 09CW128, March 31, 2011; 13CW3031, November 4, 2013, all in District Court, Water Division 2. Location: Near the center of Section 12, T.48 N. R.7E., N.M.P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado. Source: Gray’s Creek by means of O’Haver filler Ditch. Appropriation Date: September 9, 1982. Amount: 193 acre-feet (absolute). Uses: Irrigation, municipal, industrial, augmentation, and recreational. Water Leased from Board of Water Works of Pueblo, Colorado. UAWCD has entered into a lease with the Board of Water Works of Pueblo, Colorado (BWWP), for 202 acre-feet of fully consumable water per year, for a term of 40 years. With respect to the source of the water to be provided the lease provides in pertinent part that BWWP “will deliver water derived from the Board’s shares in the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Co. to the extent that such water is available to the Board. If Board does not have sufficient water from the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Co. to satisfy its delivery obligations under this lease, then the Board may deliver water from other sources of fully consumable water available to the Board including, but not limited to, stored water at Clear Creek Reservoir, Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, Pueblo Reservoir, from direct flow transmountain water or transmountain return flows by exchange.” The leased water will be delivered at confluence of Lake Creek and the Arkansas River, or at Pueblo Reservoir. The Twin Lakes water rights are described above. Other water rights that BWWP owns or has the right to use and that may also be used to deliver water under the lease may include, but are not necessarily limited to: The Ewing Placer Ditch, the Warren E. Wurtz Ditch, the Wurtz Extension Ditch, the Busk-Ivanhoe System, and the Homestake Project, as each such right was changed in one or more of the following cases: 84CW177 (Div. 2); 84CW177(B) (Div. 2); and 90CW340 (Div. 5). The points of diversion of the foregoing water rights are located in the Colorado River drainage basin. Other water rights may include the Clear Creek Reservoir Second Enlargement, 04CW130 (Div. 2), and BWWP’s interest in the West Pueblo Ditch, 90CW55 (Div. 2). HBL Water Rights. Name of Structure. Alfred Katzenstein Ditch No. 1 (aka A. Katzenstein Ditch No. 1) (Priority Nos. 51 and 207(B)). Date of Prior Decrees, Case Numbers, and Court. Original Decree: Decree of the Fremont County District Court dated March 12, 1896. Relevant subsequent decrees: 95CW10, August 4, 1998 (changed to augmentation use); 00CW42, February 12, 2001 (added alternate point of diversion); 10CW30, March 10, 2013 (change for use in Plan for Augmentation (the “06CW32 Plan”) approved by the decree entered in Case No. 06CW32 (the “06CW32 Decree”) and storage in Pueblo and DeWeese Reservoirs), all in District Court, Water Division 2; 18CW3076 (changed for use as augmentation water in 18CW3076 Plan). Legal Description: The original decreed location of the A. Katzenstein Ditch No. 1 headgate is on the northeast (left) bank of West Taylor Creek (aka Middle Taylor Creek) at a point whence the West quarter corner of Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 73 West of the 6th Principal Meridian bears North 58º 15’ West at a distance of 2,900 feet, such point being in the SE1/4NW1/4 of said Section 20. In Case No. 00CW42, A. Katzenstein Ditch No. 1 was decreed an alternate point of diversion at a point located on the north (left) bank of Middle Taylor Creek in the NE1/4NW1/4 of Section 28, Township 22 South, Range 73 West, 6th P.M., Custer County, Colorado, at a point whence the Northwest corner of said Section 28 bears North 86° 31’ West a distance of 2,058 feet. Decreed Source: Middle Taylor Creek (aka West Taylor Creek). Appropriation Date: March 30, 1873 (Priority 51) and July 1, 1878 (Priority 207(B)). Total Amount Decreed to Structure: 1.86 cfs. Amount Available to UAWCD. UAWCD’s share is calculated pursuant to the 10CW30 Decree. The quantity of consumable water currently considered to be permanently available to UAWCD is 78.3 acre-feet per year on average. Decreed Uses: UAWCD’s interest in the A. Katzenstein Ditch No. 1 water rights are currently decreed for use as source of replacement water for all authorized uses described in the 06CW32 Plan, as the same may be amended from time to time, and as augmentation water in the 18CW3076 Plan. Name of Structure. Conquistador Reservoir No. 1. Date of Prior Decrees, Case Numbers, and Court. Original decree: District Court, Water Division 2, August 1, 1978, Case No. W-4320. Relevant subsequent decrees: 86CW67, January 9, 1987 (change in place of storage); 95CW10, August 4, 1998 (changed to use in HBL augmentation plan); 00CW3, September 27, 2001 (decreed absolute storage right for 134.6 acre-feet, and the remaining conditional 15.4 acre-feet was declared to be abandoned); 10CW30 (change for use in 06CW32 Plan and storage in Pueblo and DeWeese Reservoirs), 18CW3076 (changed for use as augmentation water in 18CW3076 Plan), all in District Court, Water Division 2. Legal Description: SE1/4 of Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 73 West of the 6th P.M., in Custer County, Colorado. Decreed Source: Middle Taylor Creek at the A. Katzenstein Ditch No. 1 head gate and the A. Katzenstein Ditch No. 1 alternate point of diversion, local surface runoff and groundwater infiltration. Appropriation Date: July 28, 1975 (it may also store water diverted under the A. Katzenstein Ditch No. 1 water rights, with priority dates of March 30, 1873 and July 1, 1878). Total Amount Decreed to Structure: 134.6 acre-feet Decreed Uses: UAWCD’s interest in the Conquistador Reservoir No. 1 water right is currently decreed for use as source of replacement water for all authorized uses described in the 06CW32 Plan, as the same may be amended from time to time, and as augmentation water in the 18CW3076 Plan. Friend Ranch Water Rights. Name of structure: Huntzicker Ditch (WDID: 1100600). Legal description of structure as described in most recent decree that adjudicated the location: About one-half mile from the junction of Little Cochetopa Creek with the South Arkansas River in Section 8, Township 49 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado. A more modern description of the actual location of the headgate is a point in the NE1/4SE1/4, Section 7, Township 49 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M., at a point 2,500 feet from the south line and 100 feet from the east line of said Section 7. Under the 07CW111 Decree, the Huntzicker Ditch water right is to be administered for the changed uses at the Hensie Ditch No. 1 point of diversion, described below. Division Engineer’s Reported UTM Location: 402604E, 4263430N. Decreed source of water: Little Cochetopa Creek, tributary to the South Arkansas River, tributary to the Arkansas River. Appropriation Date: December 31, 1870. Total amount decreed to structure: 0.7 cubic feet per second (cfs). Amount of water changed in 07CW111 and 17CW3037: 0.5 cfs. Name of structure: Hensie Ditch No. 1 (WDID: 1100602). Legal description of structure as described in most recent decree that adjudicated the location: About 20 rods below the mouth of Pass Creek in Section 7, Township 49 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado. A more modern description of the actual location of the headgate is in the SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 7, Township 49 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M., at a point 90 feet from the south line and 2,280 feet from the east line of said Section 7. Division Engineer’s Reported UTM Location: 401930E, 4262660N. Decreed source of water: Little Cochetopa Creek, tributary to the South Arkansas River, tributary to the Arkansas River. Appropriation Date: December 31, 1873. Total amount decreed to structure: 0.3 cfs. Amount of water changed in 07CW111 and 17CW3037: 0.3 cfs. Name of structure: Boon Ditch No. 2 (WDID: 1100608). Legal description of structure as described in most recent decree that adjudicated the location: North Bank of Pass Creek, about 200 feet from the junction of Pass Creek with Little Cochetopa Creek, Chaffee County, Colorado. A more modern description of the actual location of the headgate is the NW1/4 NE1/4, Section 18, Township 49 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M., at a point 200 feet from the north line and 2,450 feet from the east line of said Section 18. Under the 07CW111 Decree, the Boon Ditch No. 2 water right is to be administered for the changed uses at the Velotta Ditch No. 1 point of diversion, described as a point on the north bank of Pass Creek, whence the East Quarter Corner of Section 13, Township 49 North, Range 7 East, N.M.P.M., bears South 74°45’ East, 1760 feet. Division Engineer’s Reported UTM Location: 401950E, 4262460N. Decreed source of water: Pass Creek, tributary to Little Cochetopa Creek, tributary to the South Arkansas River, tributary to the Arkansas River. Appropriation Date: November 30, 1871. Total amount decreed to structure: 1.4 cfs. Amount of water changed in 07CW111 and 17CW3037: 1.4 cfs. Name of structure: Hensie Ditch No. 2 (WDID: 1100609). Legal description of structure as described in most recent decree that adjudicated the location: About one-half mile from Pass Creek’s junction with Little Cochetopa Creek, in Section 7, Township 49 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado. A more modern description of the actual location of the headgate is the SE1/4 NE1/4, Section 13, Township 49 North, Range 7 East, N.M.P.M., at a point 1,680 feet from the north line of said Section 13, and 90 feet from the east line of said Section 13. Under the 07CW111 Decree, the Hensie Ditch No. 2 water right is to be administered for the changed uses at the Velotta Ditch No. 1 point of diversion, described as a point on the north bank of Pass Creek, whence the East Quarter Corner of Section 13, Township 49 North, Range 7 East, N.M.P.M., bears South 74°45’ East, 1760 feet. Division Engineer’s Reported UTM Location: 401064E, 4262220N. Decreed source of water: Pass Creek, tributary to Little Cochetopa Creek, tributary to the South Arkansas River, tributary to the Arkansas River. Appropriation Date: December 31, 1873. Total amount decreed to structure: 0.2 cfs. Amount of water changed in 07CW111 and 17CW3037: 0.2 cfs. Name of structure: Mundlein Ditch No. 2 (WDID: 1100597). Legal description of structure as described in most recent decree that adjudicated the location: The original decree for the Mundlein Ditch No. 2 Water Right describes the location of its headgate at a point on the East bank of Green Creek, whence the South Quarter Corner of Section 1, Township 49 North, Range 8 [sic] East of the N.M.P.M., bears South 67° 46’ East, 3784 feet. The correct Range is 7 East. Division Engineer’s Reported UTM Location: 399164E, 4264741N. Decreed source of water: Green Creek, tributary to the South Arkansas River, tributary to the Arkansas River. Appropriation Date: March 1, 1873. Total amount decreed to structure: 1.74 cfs. Amount of water changed in 07CW111 and 17CW3037: 0.58 cfs. Original and all relevant subsequent decrees for all of the above water rights (the “Friend Ranch Water Rights”): Civil Action No. 1127, District Court, Chaffee County (6/19/1890); W-294, District Court, Water Division 2 (October 18, 1978); 07CW111, District Court, Water Division 2 (June 13, 2012); 17CW3037, District Court, Water Division 2 (March 22, 2019). Decreed uses of the Friend Ranch Water Rights: In Case No. 07CW111, the Friend Ranch Water Rights were changed from irrigation use to direct flow and storage for the Town of Poncha Springs’s municipal uses in its existing and future service areas including the Friend Ranch, including, without limitation, domestic, commercial, industrial, irrigation, recreational, fire protection, augmentation, exchange and replacement purposes as provided in the 07CW111 Decree. In Case No. 17CW3037, UAWCD changed the Friend Ranch Water Rights to allow their use as a source of augmentation or replacement water in all existing and future plans for augmentation, Rule 14 replacement plan, substitute water supply plans, and other statutorily authorized plans, including but not limited to, such approval as authorized by C.R.S. §§ 37-92-308, 37-92-309, 37-60-115(8), or 37-83-101 et seq., operated by UAWCD to replace out-of-priority depletions from structures located within UAWCD’s boundaries, in addition to the existing decreed uses by the Town of Poncha Springs. Statement of Plan. UAWCD desires to amend the 18CW3076 Plan by adding the Wenke Pond as a structure used for storage and release of Augmentation Water in the Plan, by adding water stored pursuant to the requested water storage right for Wenke Pond as a source of Augmentation Water in the Plan, and by revising the Area I boundary to include all of the existing Plan Service Area in the Grape Creek drainage, including all of the portion currently designated as Area II. UAWCD does not seek to alter the Area II portions of the Service Area outside of the Grape Creek drainage, and does not seek any other modification to the 18CW3076 plan except for those expressly set forth herein. Wenke Pond is described in paragraph 7, below. Application for Conditional Appropriative Right of Exchange Name of Exchange: UAWCD Wenke Pond Exchange. Date of Appropriation: January 13, 2022. How Appropriation was Initiated: Approval of an agreement, at a public meeting of the UAWCD Board of Directors, with Paul and Hope Wenke to utilize Wenke Pond as a storage structure in the 18CW3076 Plan. Amount Claimed: 0.5 cfs (conditional). Proposed Use: Storage of water in Wenke Pond for subsequent use in UAWCD’s 18CW3076 Plan for Augmentation. Lower Termini: DeWeese Reservoir (WDID: 1303613): The southeasterly corner of the dam of said reservoir is North 41º37’ East, and is distant 758.7 feet from the Northeast Corner of Section 20, T. 21 S., R. 72 W., 6th P.M., in Custer County (Division Engineer’s reported location: UTM Zone 13S 460703E, 4229165N NAD 83); and Confluence of Grape Creek and Taylor Creek, located in the SENW of Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 73 West, 6th PM, UTM Zone 13 456521E, 4224815N, NAD 83. Upper Termini: Wenke Pond, the source of supply of which is the existing Wenke Pond Spring Inlet and the proposed Wenke Pond Grape Creek Inlet, as described below. Sources of Substitute Supply: Any water approved for use as Augmentation Water in the 18CW3076 Plan. Application for Conditional Water Storage Right UAWCD requests a conditional water storage right for Wenke Pond, as described above, and as follows: Date of Appropriation: September 4, 1988. How Appropriation was Initiated: Based on aerial imagery, Wenke Pond was constructed to its current size and capacity no later than September 4, 1988. Since at least September 4, 1988, the pond has consistently been filled and refilled via Wenke Pond Spring Inlet, described below. Approval, at a public meeting of the UAWCD Board of Directors on January 13, 2022, of an agreement with Paul and Hope Wenke, pursuant to which the Wenkes authorize UAWCD to utilize Wenke Pond as a storage structure in the 18CW3076 Plan, and to obtain such water rights as may be necessary to protect UAWCD’s right to store water in Wenke Pond. Amount Claimed: 12 acre-feet for an initial fill, plus the right to refill to replace losses and releases (conditional). Volume: Approximately 12 acre-feet of total storage, including approximately 11 acre-feet of live storage. Surface Area at High Water Line: 2.2 acres or less. Vertical Height of Dam: Less than 10 acre-feet. Length of Dam: The perimeter of the pond is approximately 1500 feet. Proposed Use: A source of Augmentation Water in the 18CW3076 Plan. Location: In the SENE Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 72 West, 6th PM, UTM Zone 13S 458664E, 4219803N (NAD 83). Sources of Supply: Wenke Pond Grape Creek Inlet: Source: Grape Creek. Point of Diversion: In the SWNE Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 72 West, 6th PM, UTM Zone 13S 458568E, 4219736N (NAD 83). Wenke Pond Spring Inlet: Wenke Pond is located on, and filled by, an unnamed channel that is tributary to and east of Grape Creek. The pond intercepts the channel at approximately UTM Zone 13S 458716E, 4219708N NAD83. The channel is believed to be fed by springs located in the SWSW Section 20 and NWNW Section 29, Township 22 South, Range 72 West, 6th PM. Rate of Fill: 0.5 cfs from each of the two sources of supply described above. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owner(s) of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool. Wenke Pond and the Wenke Pond Grape Creek Intake are on land owned by Paul C. Wenke and Hope N. Wenke, PO Box 1193, Westcliffe, CO 81252.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of February 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of January 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail January 20, 2023
