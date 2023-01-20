PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of December 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW3091; WILLIAM (ROY) MARSHALL, DEBORAH SUE MCKNIGHT, DARRELL RAY HAMILTON, COREY MATHEW TUCKER, BRIDGETT ASHELY TUCKER, ZACHARY RYAN TUCKER, DEREK SCOTT TUCKER, TODD AND BELINDA TIPTON, LINDA K. REINHOLD REV. TRUST (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicants’ attorneys: Balcomb & Green, P.C., P.O. Drawer 790, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602, (970) 945-6546)
Application for Simple Change in Surface Point of Diversion Pursuant to § 37-92-305(3.5), C.R.S.
CHAFFEE COUNTY
Decreed water right for which change is sought: Bartholomew Ditch, Ditch No. 99 (WDID No. 1100724). Case No. CA-1127 entered 6/19/1890; CA-5792 entered 5/28/1968; Case No. 7540 entered 5/27/1982; Case No. 20CW3039 entered 4/8/2021. Decreed Location: The headgate is located on the N. bank of Frenchman’s Creek at a point 325 ft. W. of where said creek crosses the line running N. and S. between the NE1/4 and the NW1/4 of the SW1/4 of Sec. 10, T. 13 S., R. 79 W. of the 6th P.M., in Chaffee Cty., CO. Source: Frenchman’s Creek, tributary to Arkansas River. Dates of Approp.: Priority No. 115: 6/13/1882. Priority No. 136: 9/24/1883. Amt.: 4.0 c.f.s. (1 c.f.s. Priority No. 115; 3.0 c.f.s. Priority No. 136). Decreed Use: Irr. Amt. to be changed: 2.0 c.f.s. Remarks: Pursuant to the decree in Case No. CA-5972, 2 c.f.s. of the Bartholomew Ditch was changed as follows: One-half (0.5) c.f.s. decreed to the said Bartholomew Ditch under Priority No. 115 to be diverted through Alternate or supplemental point of: Diversion No. One (1) (WDID No. 1100905): a point on the S. bank of Frenchman Creek 300 ft. Easterly from the W. line of the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec. 10, T. 13 S., R. 79 W. of the 6th P.M., Chaffee Cty., CO, and Alternate or supplemental point of: Diversion No. Two (2) (WDID No. 1100906): a point on the S. bank of Frenchman Creek 849 ft. Westerly from the E. line of the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Sec. 11, T. 13 S., R. 79 W. of the 6th P.M., Chaffee Cty., CO, or at Alternate or supplemental point of: Diversion No. Three (3) (WDID No. 1100907): a point on the S. bank of Frenchman Creek 645 ft. Westerly from the E. line of the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Sec. 11, T. 13 S., R. 79 W. of the 6th P.M., Chaffee Cty., CO, all of said water rights being in Dist. No. 11, and that said Applicants desire to continue to divert Alternatively and Supplementally and not concurrently such water right at its present point of diversion. 1.5 c.f.s. under Priority No. 136 to Diversion Point Nos. 2 and 3, above. Proposed Simple Change: Applicants seek approval of a change in the point of diversion for the Bartholomew Ditch, Ditch No. 99 (WDID No. 1100724) in the remaining amount of 2.0 c.f.s. (0.5 c.f.s. under Priority No. 115 and 1.5 c.f.s. under Priority No. 136), from the decreed location, to the three described above, pursuant to the standards and procedures for a simple change in a surface point of diversion under C.R.S. 37-92-305(3.5) (the “Simple Change Standards”). Applicant represents and affirms that this requested change can be considered under the Simple Change Standards because: The Bartholomew Ditch, Ditch No. 99 is a surface right diverting from Frenchman Creek; The only relief requested in this Application is to change the decreed location for the Bartholomew Ditch, Ditch No. 99 from the decreed location to the three new locations described, and depicted on Exhibit A attached to the application. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) There are no intervening surface diversion points or inflows, as defined in the Simple Change Standards, between the decreed location of the Bartholomew Ditch, Ditch No. 99 above and the proposed locations described above; Applicants shall limit diversions under the Bartholomew Ditch, Ditch No. 99 water right to 4.0 c.f.s. (1.0 c.f.s. Priority No. 115; 3.0 c.f.s. Priority No. 136) (its decreed amount) or the amt. that is physically and legally available in priority at the original decreed location, whichever is less, to ensure the simple change requested herein will not result in a diversion of a greater flow rate or amt. of water than is decreed to the Bartholomew Ditch, Ditch No. 99 and is legally and physically at the decreed point of diversion; and The change in point of diversion requested herein will not injuriously affect the owner of or persons entitled to use water under a vested water right or a decreed conditional right. Owner of lands upon which modification to Existing Structure is or will be Constructed: Applicants.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of February 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of January 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail January 20, 2023
