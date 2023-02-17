PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
The Board of Trustees of the Town of Westcliffe, Colorado, is doing a pre-bid solicitation for paving the Town parking lot on Rosita Avenue. Work includes adding 5” road base aggregate, 4” asphalt, and parking striping. The Work will also include ADA-compliant sidewalks and curbs for drainage along the parking lot's east, west, and north sides. All contractors will be required to attend a pre-bid conference at the Westcliffe Town Hall located at 1000 Main Street, followed by a mandatory job walkthrough on March 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Following the pre-bid conference, a Request for Proposal (RFP) seven-day period will follow. Finally, a four-week period for estimation will follow to allow all contractors to submit bids.
For more information, please contact the Town Manager at 1000 Main Street or call (719) 783-2282 ext. 12.
Sealed bids must be submitted to the Westcliffe Town Clerk on or before April 26, 2023, by 5:00 pm.
The Board of Trustees of the Town of Westcliffe reserves the right to refuse any or all bids. The Town of Westcliffe is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Caleb Patterson
Town Manager
Town of Westcliffe
Published in The Mountain Mail February 10, 17 and 24, 2023
