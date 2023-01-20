PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of December 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW3086; Previous Case No. 18CW3055 – UNITED STATES OF AMERICA c/o U.S.D.A. Forest Service, Regional Hydrologist, 1617 Cole Boulevard, Building 17, Lakewood, CO 80401 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Todd Kim and Eve McDonald, U.S. Department of Justice ENRD, 999 18th Street, Suite 370, Denver, CO 80202 (303) 844-1381, evelyn.mcdonald@usdoj.gov)
Application to Make Conditional Appropriative Right of Exchange Absolute
PUEBLO AND CUSTER COUNTIES
2. Background. In Case No. 18CW3055, the Water Court issued a decree, dated May 27, 2020, granting and approving (1) a plan for augmentation, and (2) a conditional appropriative right of exchange for “Lake Isabel”, described in more detail below. The decreed source of water for augmentation and exchange is water leased from Pueblo Board of Water Works (“PWBB”). Through this application, Applicant seeks to make absolute the appropriative right of exchange for Lake Isabel. 2.1. PBWW Lease: Applicant has negotiated a thirty-year lease with Pueblo Board of Water Works (“PBWW”). PBWW agrees to deliver transmountain water or other water that is considered totally consumable or suitable for augmentation and replacement purposes under Colorado law, including but not limited to reusable return flows from transmountain water or other fully-consumable water suitable for augmentation and replacement purposes under Colorado Law when the Applicant’s water rights would otherwise be out of priority. The water may be released from any of PBWW’s sources, including but not limited to water stored at Pueblo Reservoir (located on the Arkansas River in all or portions of Sec. 7, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35 and 36, T.20S., R 66W, 6th P.M., Sec. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10 and 11, T.21S., R.66W., of the 6th P.M., and Sec. 5, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 22, 23 and 25, T.20S, R.67W. of the 6th P.M. in Pueblo County), Clear Creek Reservoir (located in Sec. 7 and 8, T.12S., R.79W, and Sec. 12, T.12S., R.80W., 6th P.M. in Chaffee County), Turquoise Reservoir (located on Lake Fork Creek in Sec. 7, 8, 17, 18, 19 and 20, T.9S., R.80W., 6th P.M. and Sec. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, T.9S., R.81W., 6th P.M. in Lake County), Twin Lakes Reservoir (located in all or portions of Sec. 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 30 in T.11S., R.81W., 6th P.M. in Lake County) and reusable return flows; from direct flow transmountain water rights or from any other reservoir or place from which PBWW may deliver water, the sources of which are at the option of PBWW, as long as they are legally available for augmentation purposes, but such sources do not include Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Water. The sources of such water may include, but are not limited to, the water rights decreed in Case Nos. 84CW177, District Court, Water Div. No. 2; 84CW177(B), District Court, Water Div. No. 2; 90CW340, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; W-1901, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; 95CW321, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; 90CW55, District Court, Water Div. No. 2; 04CW130, District Court, Water Div. No. 2; and water rights decreed in Case No. 17CW3050, District Court, Water Div. No. 2. 3. Description of Storage Water Right: Lake Isabel. 3.1. Water Right Decreed to Lake Isabel: The Lake Isabel water right was decreed in Case No. 82CW66, District Court, Colorado Water Division 2. The water right is decreed in the amount of 1,036.9 acre-feet, absolute, with an appropriation date of September 28, 1935, from St. Charles River for recreation, fisheries, flood control, and fire suppression. 3.2. Legal Description of Structure: The dam for Lake Isabel (WDID 1503830) is located at a point whence the southwest corner of Section 6, Township 24 South, Range 68 West, bears south 2 degrees 19 minutes east a distance of 1,066.47 feet, SE ¼ SE ¼ Section 1, Township 24 South, Range 69 West, 6th P.M. 100 feet from east section line, 700 feet from south section line. UTM 495619 E, 4204136 N (NAD 83). The surface area at the high water line is approximately 35.7 acres. 4. Description of Conditional Right of Exchange: Lake Isabel St. Charles River Exchange. 4.1. Date of Original Decree. The original decree was entered May 27, 2020 in Case No. 18CW3055, described as follows. 4.2. Downstream Terminus: Confluence of the Saint Charles River and the Arkansas River, located in Section 32, T 20 S, R 63 W, 6th P.M. WDID 152800, UTM 546995 E, 4235274 N (NAD 83). 4.3. Upstream Terminus: Lake Isabel, (DWID 1503830, UTM 495619 E, 4204136 N (NAD 83) 4.4. Date of Appropriation: September 28, 2018. 4.5. Amount: The rate of exchange is the physical storable inflow to Lake Isabel. 25 c.f.s. is the maximum flow rate allowed under the PBWW lease. 4.6. This exchange will be operated to refill Lake Isabel using PBWW lease deliveries during times when water is physically available for storage at Lake Isabel and the Lake Isabel water right is out of priority. 4.7. The source of water to be exchanged to Lake Isabel: any of PBWW’s sources, including but not limited to water stored at Pueblo Reservoir, Clear Creek Reservoir, Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir and reusable return flows; from direct flow transmountain water rights or from any other reservoir or place from with PBWW may deliver water, the sources of which are at the option of PBWW, as long as they are legally available for augmentation purposes, but such sources do not include Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Water. (See Paragraph 2.1 for more details). 4.8. The water exchanged into Lake Isabel shall retain the character of the substitute supplies provided by PBWW. As such the water stored by exchange shall be considered reusable and available for augmentation uses by the Forest Service as decreed herein and limited by the decrees for the exchanged water. 4.8.1. Exchange Terms and Conditions 4.8.1.1. The exchange shall be operated on a daily basis. 4.8.1.2. The exchange may be operated only at times when a live stream exists between the exchange-from point(s) and the exchange-to point(s) involved. 4.8.1.3. The amount of water diverted at the exchange-to point(s) shall not be greater than the amount of water introduced at the exchange-from point(s). 4.8.1.4. The rate of exchange to the exchange-to point shall be limited to the physical storable inflow to Lake Isabel. 4.8.1.5. Except as provided in Paragraph 9.6 of the 18CW3055 decree, as repeated in Paragraph 5.4 below, the exchange may be operated only when all other water rights, including other appropriative rights of exchange, located between the exchange-from point and the exchange-to point that are senior (based on appropriation date) are satisfied to the extent of their calls, are out of priority, or are otherwise satisfied pursuant to this decree and the agreements described herein. Water rights and exchanges shall not be deemed to be out of priority if they would be able to divert but for the Applicant’s diversion under the subject exchange. 4.8.1.6. The Applicant shall notify and obtain approval from State water administration officials prior to commencing operation of the exchange. 4.8.1.7. PBWW will not deliver, and Applicant will not use, Fryingpan-Arkansas Project water as a source of augmentation water available under the lease. 4.8.1.8. As part of its deliveries from PBWW under the lease, the Applicant may receive non-Project water that has been stored previously by PBWW in Pueblo Reservoir. PBWW’s storage of non-Project water in Pueblo Reservoir is subject to the terms of its Contract No. 00XX6C0049 with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (“Reclamation”), any extension or amendment of that contract, any new contract with Reclamation, or any space lawfully contracted for in any Pueblo Reservoir Enlargement. PBWW will not deliver under the lease, and the Applicant may not use, non-Project water stored in Pueblo Reservoir by PBWW pursuant to Contract No. 00XX6C0049 for other than municipal and industrial purposes or for use outside of Southeastern Colorado Water Conservation District boundaries, unless otherwise authorized by the Secretary of the Interior or his duly authorized representative for other purposes or places of use. 4.8.1.9. At times when the exchange is operating to refill Lake Isabel, the Applicant will ensure that a minimum of 1 c.f.s. of streamflow, as measured at the outlet of Lake Isabel, is passed without storage. Applicant shall maintain a measuring device and record of flows passed without storage to the satisfaction of the Division Engineer. 4.8.1.10. The Applicant will only operate the exchange (1) to store water in Lake Isabel to replace evaporative losses; (2) to replace water released to satisfy downstream obligations; or (3) to replace water required to be released for purposes of maintenance or repair of Lake Isabel. Water stored pursuant to this exchange shall be limited to uses in Lake Isabel or pursuant to this plan for augmentation. 5. Description of Plan for Augmentation: 5.1. General Description of the Plan for Augmentation: As decreed in Case No. 18CW3055 Lake Isabel is operated to maintain a full reservoir to the extent possible. Evaporative losses or refilling of capacity created by replacement of evaporative losses are the only potentially out-of-priority depletions associated with the reservoir. The maximum out-of-priority storage resulting from the net evaporative depletions that must be replaced at Lake Isabel is estimated to be approximately 50.40 acre-feet per year. The Applicant has leased a total of 58 acre-feet per year from PBWW to replace the out-of-priority evaporative losses, including transit losses that may be assessed on the release of the replacement supplies. PBWW supplies will be used to replace depletions to any senior water right downstream of Lake Isabel capable of receiving PBWW lease water. Where necessary, the Applicant will release water from Lake Isabel to downstream senior calling water rights from Lake Isabel equal to the amount of evaporative losses. Evaporative depletions will be replaced to downstream senior calling water rights by PBWW lease deliveries and releases from Lake Isabel. Releases from Lake Isabel may be refilled from water stored in priority or by exchange of PBWW lease water. 5.2. Measuring devices: Lake Isabel has been equipped with measurement devices as required by the Division Engineer. The Applicant accounts for storage in Lake Isabel and operation of the plan for augmentation on a daily basis. 5.3. Delivery of Replacement Water:Replacement water described in paragraph 5.1 is released to supply replacement to senior water rights capable of receiving PBWW water. Such releases are reduced to account for transit losses assessed by the Division Engineer. For those senior calling water rights not capable of receiving PBWW water, the replacement supplies may be released from Lake Isabel, to the extent of fully consumable water stored in Lake Isabel by exchange, or Lake Isabel inflows will be passed without storage. 5.4. Pursuant to Colorado Statute, the Colorado Water Conservation Board’s instream flow (“ISF”) water right decreed in Case No. W-4435 (76) on the St. Charles River, is “[s]ubject to the present uses or exchanges of water being made by other water users pursuant to appropriation or practices in existence on the date of such appropriation, whether or not previously confirmed by court order or decree.” C.R.S. §37-92-102(3)(b) (2018). Although the storage right was not decreed until Case. No. 82CW66, Lake Isabel existed and was operated to maintain a full reservoir by storing in-priority or exchanged water at the time of the appropriation of the ISF water right in 1976. Therefore, the ISF water right is subject to the filling and refilling of the reservoir as needed to replace evaporative losses, whether by exchange or in-priority diversion. If stored water is released from this reservoir for augmentation of any uses other than evaporation from this reservoir, the ISF water right is not subject to refilling the reservoir after such release. The subordination of the ISF water right to Applicant’s diversions decreed herein pursuant to section 37-92-102(3)(b) C.R.S. shall not result in general subordination of the ISF water right to any other water rights junior to such ISF water right. 5.5. Terms and Conditions to Prevent Injury 5.5.1. Reeves and Betsy Brown (3R Ranch) Agreement: Under an agreement with Reeves and Betsy Brown, the Forest Service will attempt to keep Lake Isabel full annually through Labor Day. Retention of these inflows may cause injury to the downstream senior water rights including the Browns’ Dotson Ditch rights. When the Brown’s Dotson Ditch is calling for water under their senior water rights the Forest Service will (1) record and monitor the administrative call, (2) keep an accounting of the volume of evaporative depletions during the administrative call, (3) provide notice by September 10th of each year, or upon request from the Browns, the amount of evaporative depletions that have occurred during times of an unsatisfied administrative call from the Browns’ water rights, and (4) release water from Lake Isabel equal to the volume of water owed to the Browns to replace those depletions starting after September 10th of each year. Water released from Lake Isabel will occur at the rate and time requested by the Browns. Such releases from Lake Isabel shall not exceed 15 c.f.s. and shall be completed each year by October 15th. At any time during the irrigation season, if the diversions at the Dotson Ditch are less than 3 c.f.s. during times of an administrative call from the Dotson Ditch and the ditch is diverting the entire flow in the St. Charles River, the Browns may request that any accumulated and current daily out-of-priority evaporation depletions be released from Lake Isabel. Such releases shall be deducted from any end-of-year releases. Following completion of releases owed to the Browns, the Forest Service will maintain the level of Lake Isabel until such time as Lake Isabel can be refilled. 5.5.2. Agreement with EVRAZ, North America (EVRAZ): Pursuant to an agreement entered into between the Forest Service and EVRAZ, during times that the water rights diverted at the St. Charles Flood Ditch are the calling water rights on the St. Charles River, the Forest Service will keep Lake Isabel as full as possible and maintain an accounting of all the evaporative depletions occurring at Lake Isabel. Replacement water to account for these depletions will be delivered to EVRAZ from PBWW sources on the Arkansas River through the Minnequa Canal. The delivered volume to the Minnequa Canal will be equal to the amount of evaporative depletions that occurred at Lake Isabel with EVRAZ’s water rights were the calling rights on the St. Charles River, less transit losses that would have occurred on the St. Charles River. An additional 16 percent will be added to the amount to account for transit losses through the Minnequa Canal. At a minimum, the amount of water due to EVRAZ from the Forest Service shall be made available to EVRAZ annually. Any water owed to EVRAZ due to the evaporative losses from Lake Isabel and not requested for delivery from PBWW by November 1st of each year shall be forfeited. 5.5.3. St. Charles Mesa Water District (“District”): During times that the Zoeller Ditch is the calling water right on the St. Charles River, the Forest Service will keep an accounting of all the evaporative depletions occurring at Lake Isabel that are impacting the Zoeller Ditch senior water rights owned by the District. The volume owed to the District shall be equal to the evaporative depletions less transit losses that would have occurred on the St. Charles River between Lake Isabel and the Zoeller Ditch headgate. Replacement water to account for these depletions will be delivered from PBWW sources on the Arkansas River to the District at locations agreed upon between the District and PBWW. At a minimum, the amount of water due to the District from the Forest Service shall be made available to the District annually. Any Zoeller Ditch depletion water owed to the District by the Forest Service and not requested for delivery from PBWW by November 1st of each year shall be forfeited. 5.5.4. At times when there is a call senior to the Lake Isabel water storage right, and evaporative depletions cannot be augmented by PBWW lease water as provided herein, or exchanged pursuant to the appropriative right of exchange decreed herein, inflows to Lake Isabel may not be stored. 6. Evidence in Support of Claims to Make Conditional Appropriative Right of Exchange Absolute. 6.1. The Forest Service operated its appropriative right of exchange to replace evaporative losses in Lake Isabel in 2020 and 2022 following the terms outlined in its augmentation plan in Case No. 18CW3055. PBWW releases were made at the same rate as inflow to Lake Isabel when the storage right was out-of-priority, providing replacement water in time, location, and amount to prevent injury to vested water rights. 6.2. Measuring devices including (1) a telemetry gage that measures the lake level and corresponding volume, and (2) a flume below the outlet, measuring the volume of water released when the valve is opened, are used to monitor releases from Lake Isabel. 6.3. The Forest Service tracked the call on the St. Charles River and communicated regularly with the Water Commissioner for Water Division 2, Districts 14 & 15 to ensure release were made as required under the conditional decree. 6.4. The Forest Service in collaboration with the Colorado Division of Water Resources created an accounting spreadsheet which includes the daily administrative call, daily volume of out-of-priority depletions, amount of augmentation required, location and source of the augmentation supplies, reservoir storage, surface area and volume, evaporative losses to be augmented, stored native flows, water stored by exchange, releases of augmentation water previously stored by exchange, and delivery location of the PBWW water being provided as an augmentation source. The spreadsheet is uploaded monthly into the Colorado DNR Portal. As an example, the October 2022 spreadsheet is attached to the application as Exhibit 1. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) 6.5. The Forest Service secured a long-term lease of augmentation water from PBWW and successfully worked with PBWW to make releases as described in the terms of the augmentation plan decreed in Case No. 18CW3055. 6.6. The Forest Service obtained approval from the Division 2 Engineer’s Office prior to commencing operation of the exchange, as required in Paragraph 10.7.6 of the 18CW3055 decree. 6.7. The Forest Service ensured a minimum of 1 c.f.s. of streamflow, measured at the outlet of Lake Isabel, was passed without storage when the exchange was operating to refill Lake Isabel. 6.8. The Appropriative Right of Exchange has been perfected through operation as conditionally decreed in Case No. 18CW3055. 7. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owner(s) of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored or delivered to: Lake Isabel is located on land owned and managed by the Applicant.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of February 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of January 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail January 20, 2023
