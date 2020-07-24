PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Brenda Mae Eberly, Deceased.

Case Number 2020PR24

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before November 24, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Jannette Perkins

21211 95th CT S

Kent, WA 98031-2000

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Jannette Perkins

21211 95th CT S

Kent, WA 98031

Phone Number: 425-780-2002

Email: jannetteperkins@yahoo.com

Published in The Mountain Mail July 24, 31 and August 7, 2020

