PUBLIC NOTICE
Saguache County Sales Tax Grants
now available!
The Saguache County Board of Commissioners will be taking Grant Applications for Saguache County Sales Tax Grants until 3:00PM, Friday, February 17, 2023.
To be eligible grant applications must be for either: Emergency Services/Public Health and Safety; Youth and Senior programs, projects, or organizations; or Renewable Energy projects/Business Opportunities and Job Creation.
Grant applications are available on our website at saguachecounty.colorado.gov - use “sales tax grant applicationform5” or you can contact the Saguache County Administration office at 719-655-2231 to request a copy of the grant application.
Published in The Mountain Mail January 6, 13, 20, 27, February 3 and 10, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.