PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court, Chaffee County, Colorado
142 Crestone Avenue
Salida, CO 81201
Plaintiff: ERIC ERNST
v.
Defendant: DAVID VOGT
COURT USE ONLY
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Law Office of Brock A. Miller, LLC
Brock A. Miller, #50178
105 South Pikes Peak Avenue
Florence, CO 81226
Phone No: (719) 784-6646
Email: brock.miller@yourvoicelegal.com
ALIAS SUMMONS
To the abovenamed Defendant(s): Take notice that
1. On February 27, 2023 (date) at 10:00 a.m. (time) in the Chaffee County Court, Chaffee County, Colorado, if an answer is not filed, the Court may be asked to enter judgment against you as set forth in the Complaint.
2. A copy of the Complaint against you and an answer form which you must use if you file an answer are attached.
3. If you do not agree with the complaint, then you must either:
a. Go to the Court, located at 142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201, at the above date and time and file the answer stating any legal reason you have why judgment should not be entered against you,
OR
b. File the answer with the Court before that date and time.
4. When you file your answer, you must pay a filing fee to the Clerk of the Court.
5. If you file an answer, you must give or mail a copy to the Plaintiff(s) or the attorney who signed the complaint.
6. If you do not file an answer, then the Court may enter a default judgment against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
7. If you want a jury trial, you must ask for one in the answer and pay a jury fee in addition to the filing fee.
8. If you want to file an answer or request for a jury trial and you are indigent, you must appear at the above date and time, fill out a financial affidavit, and ask the Court to waive the fee.
9. The amount being requested in this action is approximately $15,000.00.
Dated at Florence, Colorado, this 19th day of December, 2022.
by
Deputy Clerk of Court
CLERK OF COURT
________________________________
105 South Pikes Peak Avenue,
Florence, CO 81226
(719) 784-6646
This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 303, Rules of County Court Civil Procedure, as amended. A copy of the Complaint together with a blank answer form must be served with this Summons. This form should not be used where service by publication is desired.
To the clerk: If this Summons is issued by the Clerk of the Court, the signature block for the clerk, deputy and the seal of the Court should be provided by stamp, or typewriter, in the space to the left of the attorney’s name.
Published in The Mountain Mail December 23 and 30, 2022 and January 6, 13 and 20, 2023
