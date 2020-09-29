PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
AND OTHERS IN THE ESTATE OF
LEWIS ALFRED NORVILLE III
Notice to Creditors and Others in the estate of Lewis Alfred Norville III , deceased, late of Nathrop, Colorado, who died on December 10, 2019. Take notice that all persons having claims upon the estate of the above named must file with the undersigned Estate Trustee by 12/20/20 a full statement of their claims and of securities held by them.
Contact Personal Representative:
Cambren Dowen
845 29th ln
Pueblo, CO 81006
Published in The Mountain Mail September 15, 22 and 29, 2020
