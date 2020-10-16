PUBLIC NOTICE
Salida Regional Library Board of
Trustee Position
The Salida Regional Library Board of Trustees invites Letters of Interest from persons interested in serving on the library board. This position will be finishing a term of a board member who will be moving out of state. The term starts January 1, 2021 and ends December 31, 2024. Please submit letters by 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020. More information is available at the library or from library director Susan Matthews.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 9, 13 and 16, 2020
