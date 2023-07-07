PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF BOARD VACANCY
NOTICE is hereby given that a vacancy exists on the Board of Trustees. The Board will fill this vacancy by appointment. The term of the vacant Board position shall last until the next regular Municipal Election in May 2024. The legislative affairs of the Town are vested in the Board of Trustees consisting of seven (7) Board Members including a Mayor. The Council currently meets once a month on the 4th Monday at the Town Hall at 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO 81242.
Qualifications for the applicant at the time of appointment are as follows:
• Is a citizen of the United States.
• Is at least 18 years of age.
• Is a registered voter.
• Resident of Poncha Springs for twelve consecutive months immediately preceding the date of the election.
Any person interested and qualified to serve may submit an application to the Town Clerk. Applications can be submitted electronically through the below email, mailed or dropped off (please use the utility drop box for drop off applications to the physical address:
Janine Fitzwater
Town Clerk
330 Burnett Ave.
Poncha Springs, CO 81242
719.539.6882
Applications will be accepted until close of business on July 14, 2023
Published in The Mountain Mail July 7, 11 and 14, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.