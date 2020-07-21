PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
06/01/2020 - 06/30/2020
Vendor Name, Total Payments
Adriane Kuhn, 2657.03; Airgas USA, LLC, 111.21; Aja Carrigan, 292.00; Alpha Plumbing Company, 367.50; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; Amicas Pizza, Microbrews and More Inc, 150.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 2498.16; Apparatus Compliance & Equipment Safety LLC, 1178.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 775.68; Aspen Leaf Landscape Maintenance, Inc, 955.20; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 2035.49; Attorney General of Texas, 336.92; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 138.80; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1663.71; AutoZone, 248.03; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 55129.50; Axon Enterprise, Inc, 10638.00; Badger Meter Inc, 15449.53; Baubles and Bottles LLC, 150.00; Bluebird Day Mercantile, 429.62; Brady Brothers Inc., 2572.81; Brandon/Ward Graphics, Inc., 2340.00; Brenna Marquez, 275.00; Business Solutions Leasing, 1366.10; Butala Construction Company, 210.84; C.S. Collins Inc., 124.90; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13486.00; Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc, 25409.70; Cellco Partnership, 902.45; CenturyLink, 1299.59; Cesare, Inc, 8449.96; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 96.46; Chaffee County Commissioners, 8368.54; Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives, 70.00; Chaffee County Landfill, 10.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4583.33; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2141.41; Chaffee County Waste, 266.75; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 823.20; Chaffee Title & Escrow, Inc., 75.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 541.82; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Christina Gramann, 100.00; City of Salida, 9016.44; Clarion Associates LLC, 7070.00; Clear Advantage Glass, Inc., 2948.00; Cody Parker Oldham, 220.82; Colorado Department of Agriculture, 72.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 1156.61; Colorado Department of Revenue, 200.00; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 40.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 100880.88; Colorado Firefighter Heart and Cancer Benefits Trust, 4639.24; Colorado State University Environmental Quality Laboratory, 1200.00; Communication Solutions & Associates, Inc., 857.87; Cooper, Inc., 3150.00; Core & Main LP, 1049.48; Corvus Clothing LLC, 1237.23; Crabtree Group, Inc., 8120.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 336.26; Crown Technology, LLC, 1182.23; Currents Inc., 3150.00; Curtis Milstein, 1096.99; Dan Ogden Consulting, 90.00; Daniels Long Automotive LLC, 267.54; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 158.99; Delaney Hall, 157.50; Dell USA L.P., 5653.26; Deluxe Small Business Sales, Inc, 409.68; Donald Shank, 4950.00; DPC Industries, Inc., 1675.00; EasYoke Management LLC, 187.65; Ehlers and Associates, 12337.50; Eichsons Enterprises, LLC, 154.14; Elavon, Inc, 1842.69; Electric Power and Process, Inc., 3972.75; Family Support Registry / CO, 138.46; Farrah Fine, 3000.00; FCI IND INC, 1386.83; FDS Holdings, Inc, 29.95; Fire and Police Pension Association, 37985.96; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 2012.10; Giggaloop Inc, 807.62; Glen Van Nimwegen, 35.00; Gobin’s Inc., 780.96; Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 300.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 523.34; Impresco LLC, 540.16; Integrated Services Inc, 27.85; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 21775.85; J & S Contractors Supply Co., 3472.00; J, E & F Electric Inc, 2645.00; Jamison Bell, 116.50; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 626.71; JVA, Incorporated, 150.00; Keeper Koepplinger, 170.00; KW Construction and Restoration, 800.00; Las Camelinas, 150.00; Laura Pintane, 300.56; Lauren Jennings, 96.00; Linda K. Frances, 800.00; LN Curtis & Sons, 967.41; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 291.25; Loran DeLong, 48.62; Lyle Signs, Inc., 1035.13; MACK Pack LLC, 372.37; Mark Willburn, 396.00; Martin Husmann, 1000.00; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 4070.00; McFarland Oil LLC, 2724.24; Midwest Barricade Co Inc, 879.00; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 76.50; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 1178.71; Municipal Code Corporation, 3685.00; MUNIRevs Inc., 585.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 14564.45; Nicholas Tolsma, 67.51; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Pavement Maintenance Services, Inc., 36627.45; Pelino, Inc., 1890.00; Phanny Jones, 3000.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 13642.75; Pitney Bowes, 808.50; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 115.60; Pridemore Construction, Inc., 172771.83; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 856.87; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 175.00; Ramon A Herrera Santana, 150.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 33.30; Riverside Trophies, 42.45; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Royal Electrical Services, Inc, 160.00; Ruth Bruno, 75.00; Salida Auto Parts, 1473.04; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Landscaping Inc., 141.92; Scan Air Filters, Inc., 171.74; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 1139.25; SGS North America Inc, 1843.56; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 10415.00; Slate Communications, 10906.00; Snow Mountain Design Studio LLC, 600.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 4776.46; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 8252.31; Spencer Blades, 400.00; Spotted Dog LLC, 150.00; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 333.77; Sweetie’s Bakery and Deli LLC, 154.14; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3662.13; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 640.52; Timothy Salisbury, 60.00; Tres Litros Beer Co, LLC, 154.14; Two Red Bikes LLC, 3000.00; Tyco Fire & Security Management, Inc., 420.00; Tyler Business Forms, 498.62; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 2649.70; US Postmaster, 1238.78; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 245.85; Vermont Systems, Inc., 2409.34; VISA, 12744.13; Wagner Equipment CO, 112.84; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 756.62; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 603.00; Western Recreation Industries, Inc., 1250.00; Wilkins Lumber Inc, 1249.60; Winsupply of Salida, 1361.65; Witmer Public Safety Group, Inc., 399.38; Xcel Energy - Salida, 14437.05; Yvonne Barnes, 500.00; Zach Talbert, 47.20; Zoar Corporation LLC, 1280.00
$791,430.48
Payroll Expenditure: June 2020, $395,381.58
Total June Expenditures: $1,186,812.06
Published in The Mountain Mail July 21, 2020
