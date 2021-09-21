PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Charlie E. Smith, Deceased

Case Number 2021PR16

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before January 30, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Shari A. McNeill

PO Box 169

Buena Vista, CO 81211

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Shari A. McNeill

PO Box 169

Buena Vista, CO 81211

Phone Number: 719-395-4233

FAX Number: 719-395-5659

Published in The Mountain Mail September 21, 28 and October 5, 2021

