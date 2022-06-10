PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the Statutes of the State of Colorado, Sec 38-21.5-101 CRS, the personal property of Mathew Hunter, 10060 US Hwy 50, Poncha Springs, CO 81242 in storage unit #31 will be disposed of on June 15, 2022. Another Storage Place reserves the right to cancel the auction without notice.
Published in The Mountain Mail June 3 and 10, 2022
