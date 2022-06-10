PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday June 21, 2022 in the Buena Vista Community room at 715 E Main Street, Buena Vista CO 81211 for the purpose of considering an Ordinance Restricting Open Fires and Open Burning in the Unincorporated Areas of Chaffee County and Providing Penalties for Violation of Such Ordinance. The proposed ordinance was introduced and read on June 7, 2022 during a regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners at the Chaffee County Administration Building, 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida.
Additional information and copies of the proposed ordinance are available at the Chaffee County Administrative Office, 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida, Colorado, during business hours. The proposed ordinance is also available on the Chaffee County website at www.chaffeecounty.org. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting and public hearing or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed Ordinance.
The proposed Ordinance is set forth below.
