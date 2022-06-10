PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
05/01/2022 - 05/31/2022
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 1064.92; Absolute Bikes Inc, 5029.00; Acumen Environmental Services, LLC, 3652.99; AFD Pavement Marking, LLC, 25145.30; Aidan Osborn, 107.97; AKJ Enterprises Inc, 1200.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 5796.43; American Health Holding, Inc., 8.44; American Hunting and Firearm Service, 3415.44; American Red Cross, 82.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 684.29; Anissa E. Caiazza, 212.82; Ark Valley Voice LLC, 105.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1585.64; Asbestos Inspector, LLC, 800.00; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 326.57; Atmos Energy Corporation, 5712.77; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 201.00; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 2464.36; AutoZone, 92.01; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 150712.46; Badger Meter Inc, 11577.16; Beverage Distributors Company, 364.93; BoundTree Medical, 382.91; Brady Brothers Inc., 46.79; Bringing Everyone Through the Crisis of Housing, 1367.29; Business Solutions Leasing, 1515.09; Butala Construction Company, 1027.89; C.S. Collins Inc., 450.04; Carol Babcock, 20.00; Catherine Eichel, 100.00; CDL Certifiers Inc., 2750.00; Cellco Partnership, 1288.54; CenturyLink, 591.70; Cesare, Inc, 2690.60; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 36.00; Chaffee County Combined Courts, 620000.00; Chaffee County Landfill, 46.75; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2012.22; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 25.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 157.94; Chelf Lumber Co. Inc., 325.70; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Christopher Lambdin, 400.00; Christopher Sawyer, 1200.00; City of Salida, 3623.58; CivicPlus, LLC, 3800.00; Clanton Engineering, Inc., 781.25; Clean Designs Inc, 783.60; Colonial Life, 331.86; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 1028.66; Colorado Department of Revenue, 200.00; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 20.00; Colorado Electric Motor Repair Inc., 550.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 122035.40; Colorado State University, 4000.00; Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc, 534.00; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 585.00; Cooper Woodworks Inc, 2283.12; Core & Main LP, 3306.00; Crabtree Group, Inc., 2220.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 237.16; Crown Technology, LLC, 1065.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 5471.14; Daniel Distel, 345.00; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 536.76; DPC Industries, Inc., 110.00; Elavon, Inc, 365.01; Elevator Inspections Inc, 350.00; Environmental Resource Associates, 1084.41; Erin Kelley, 664.65; European Wines & Spirits Ltd, 284.88; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; FBS Automotive, Inc., 306.79; FCI IND INC, 1785.56; FDS Holdings, Inc, 1187.80; Felsburg Holt & Ullevig Inc, 2230.00; Fire and Police Pension Association, 48674.44; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 4325.78; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 920.00; Front Range Arborists, 4000.00; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 782.39; Glacier Bank, 32365.38; Gobin’s Inc., 1133.23; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GovOS, Inc., 1460.00; Grainger, 1250.07; Greenwich Entertainment LLC, 350.00; Hach Company, 244.04; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 379.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 823.33; Impresco LLC, 1139.89; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 31540.77; Interpretive Graphics Signs & Systems, 6810.25; Investigations Law Group LLC, 6525.00; J & M Displays, Inc., 17000.00; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jeffery A. Criswell, 18183.98; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 650.16; John Michael Kreski, 200.00; Johnny Apple Tree Care LLC, 1626.00; Johnson Whitesboro Ford, Inc, 46938.00; JVA, Incorporated, 2123.00; Katherine Sigala, 591.00; KD Kanopy, 5417.00; Kino Lorber Incorporated, 300.00; Linda K. Cook, 204.00; LN Curtis & Sons, 5844.00; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 380.00; Lowry Contracting, Inc., 4460.00; M.D. & Associates LLC, 108.00; MACK Pack LLC, 335.82; Mark Dean, 200.00; Mark R. Linne, 4450.00; Materials Management Co, 475.70; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 1722.00; McFarland Oil LLC, 5836.72; Michael S. Brown, 1675.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 104.86; Miriam Luna Gonzalez, 163.00; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 172.50; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 1407.00; Motorola Solutions, Inc., 2353.86; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 224.20; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 7102.78; O.J. Watson Company Inc, 900.69; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 148.98; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Paymentech, LLC, 1464.69; PCA Colorado LLC, 375.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 30403.55; Pitney Bowes, 600.00; Precision Concrete Cutting, 2463.75; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 128.65; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 6423.44; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 149.00; QA Balance Services, Inc., 729.00; Recreonics Inc., 251.92; Red Canyon Sales, LLC, 564.00; Richey Design LLC, 339.50; River Valley Builders, 500.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 148.10; Ronald E Barrick, 80.00; Sabrina Tucker, 106.00; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 403.90; Salida Auto Parts, 1562.27; Salida Hospital District, 2060.40; Salida School District R-32-J, 5951.94; Sally Mather, 2144.00; Sara Law, 111.27; Scan Air Filters, Inc., 214.82; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 13046.00; Scotty P. Krob, 0.00; SGS North America Inc, 105.00; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 30497.76; Slate Communications, 7468.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 6208.84; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 1650.48; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 824.75; Sydney Schieren, 12893.75; Taylor H Boone, 1625.00; Ted Bohn, 250.00; Terminix International Company LP, 69.00; The Elbert Group of Colorado, Inc., 352.28; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 4791.37; The Noteables, 290.00; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 31.95; Timber Line Electric & Control Corp., 5374.00; Timothy Brown, 196.00; Transfirst Group Inc., 227.23; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 8774.89; Tyler Business Forms, 1726.50; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 370.26; UMB Bank, N.A., 9720.00; Union Pacific Railroad Company, 62699.19; US Postmaster, 1540.12; USA Blue Book, 983.76; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 304.20; VeriCheck, Inc., 285.30; VeriTrace, Inc, 143.50; Walden Chamber Music Society Colorado, 240.00; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1549.74; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 699.86; Wilson Williams, LLP, 23580.23; Winsupply of Salida, 242.46; Xcel Energy - Salida, 14983.45;
$1,586,150.62
Payroll Expenditure: May 2022, $522,676.18
Total May Expenditures: $2,108,826.80
Published in The Mountain Mail June 10, 2022
