PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 19
(Series of 2021)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, APPROVING THE TRANSFER AND CONVEYANCE OF REAL PROPERTY FROM THE CITY OF SALIDA, APPROVING THE TRANSFER AND CONVEYANCE OF REAL PROPERTY TO THE CITY OF SALIDA, AND AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF CERTAIN AGREEMENTS FOR SAID CONVEYANCES
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (“City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the State of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Colorado Revised Statutes § 31-15-713, the City, acting by and through its City Council (“Council”), possesses the authority to sell and dispose of real estate owned by the City by ordinance, where the real property was not used or held for park purposes or any governmental purpose; and
WHEREAS, the City owns approximately .90 acres of certain real property (the “City Property”), more particularly described in Exhibit A, attached hereto and incorporated herein by this reference; and
WHEREAS, Snyder Revocable Trust (represented by Barry and Jodie Snyder) owns approximately .90 acres of certain real property (the “Snyder Property”), more particularly described in Exhibit B, attached hereto and incorporated herein by this reference; and
WHEREAS, the City has determined that it would further the goals and objectives of the City, its residents, customers and taxpayers to take ownership of the Snyder Property in exchange for the City Property in order to facilitate potential future trail connections and certain development within the City-owned portion of the Vandaveer Planned Development; and
WHEREAS, in furtherance of these goals, the City and the Snyders are also entering into agreements to restrict development on the City Property in perpetuity, to provide boundary fencing, and to remove the requirement of a trail easement across the remainder of the Snyder Property; and
WHEREAS, the City Council finds and determines that the City Property has not been a public park, and is not, or has not been, used or held for any governmental purpose; and
WHEREAS, the City Council therefore desires to approve the transfer and conveyance of the City Property conditioned upon execution of certain agreements related to the restriction of development of the City Property; and
WHEREAS, the City Council likewise authorizes the acceptance of the Snyder Property in exchange for the conveyance of the City Property and authorizes the execution of all necessary documents associated with the exchange, transfer and conveyance of the Properties.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO:
Section 1. The City Council incorporates the foregoing recitals as conclusions, facts, determinations and findings by the City Council.
Section 2. Conveyance of Real Property. Pursuant to Colorado Revised Statutes
§31-15-713, the City Council hereby approves the conveyance and transfer of the real property described on Exhibit A, from the City to the Snyder Revocable Trust, and authorizes and directs the Mayor to execute a quit claim deed and such other instruments as necessary to effect such conveyance, in forms approved by the City Attorney.
Section 3. Acceptance of Real Property. The City Council hereby authorizes the City’s acceptance of the real property described on Exhibit B, in exchange for the conveyance of the real property described on Exhibit A, and authorizes the Mayor to executed any instruments as necessary to effect such conveyance, in form(s) approved by the City Attorney.
Section 4. Additional Agreements Approved. In connection with the transfer and conveyance of the City Property approved by Section 2 above, the City Council hereby authorizes and directs the Mayor to execute additional agreements which prohibit development on the real property described on Exhibit A, outside of natural or ecological restoration purposes; which establish requirements for the construction of a new boundary fence; and which remove the requirement of a trail easement across the remainder of the Snyder Property, and any associated documents, in form(s) approved by the City Attorney.
Section 5. Conditions of Approval of Conveyance of Property. The transfer and conveyance of the City Property and execution of documents approved by Section 2 above is expressly contingent upon the satisfaction of the following condition precedent: the execution of agreements referenced and approved by Section 4, and any associated documents, in form(s) approved by the City Attorney.
Section 6. Severability. The provisions of this ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on December 7, 2021 ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this day of _, 2021 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 21st day of December, 2021.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL BY TITLE ONLY by the City Council on this 21st day of December, 2021.
City of Salida
__________________
Mayor Dan Shore
ATTEST:
_______________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
EXHIBIT A
Legal description of the “City Property” being conveyed from the City to the Snyder Revocable Trust
ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 49 NORTH, RANGE 9 EAST OF THE NEW MEXICO PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, IN THE CITY OF SALIDA, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NO. 13, RIVER BEND ADDITION TO THE CITY OF SALIDA, ACCORDING TO THE REPLAT FILED AT RECEPTION NO. 267623 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CHAFFEE COUNTY CLERK & RECORDER, FROM WHENCE THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 5, MARKED BY A B.L.M. BRASS CAP, BEARS SOUTH 24°03'20" EAST, A DISTANCE OF 989.94 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 00°11'23" WEST ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT NO.13, A DISTANCE OF 508.75 FEET TO THE CENTER OF THE SOUTH ARKANSAS RIVER;
THENCE WESTERLY ALONG SAID CENTERLINE, A DISTANCE OF 79 FEET, MORE OR LESS;
THENCE NORTH 00°11'23" EAST, A DISTANCE OF 510.52 FEET TO THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT NO. 13;
THENCE SOUTH 88°56'30" EAST, A DISTANCE OF 76.21 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
CONTAINING 0.90 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.
EXHIBIT B
Legal description of the “Snyder Property” being conveyed from the Snyder Revocable Trust to the City
ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 49 NORTH, RANGE 9 EAST OF THE NEW MEXICO PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, IN THE CITY OF SALIDA, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 5, MARKED BY A #5 REBAR, FROM WHENCE THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 5, MARKED BY A B.L.M. BRASS CAP, BEARS SOUTH 89°03'23" EAST, A DISTANCE OF 406.55 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 00°11'23" EAST, A DISTANCE OF 244.27 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 38°49'33" EAST, A DISTANCE OF 184.20 FEET; THENCE NORTH 63°34'25" EAST, A DISTANCE OF 155.66 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 00°08'43" WEST, A DISTANCE OF 174.24 FEET TO SAID SOUTH LINE OF SECTION 5;
THENCE NORTH 89°03'23" WEST ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE, A DISTANCE OF
255.28 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 0.90 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.
Published in The Mountain Mail December 10, 2021
