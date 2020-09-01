PUBLIC NOTICE
Salida Fire Department
Request for Proposals (RFP)
for a Facility and Needs Assessment
August 28, 2020
Submittal Deadline: 12:00 p.m. on
September 18, 2020
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
Please provide three hard copies of your submittal to the Owner:
DOUG BESS/FIRE CHIEF
124 E STREET
SALIDA, CO 81201
719-539-2212
In addition, Candidates must submit an electronic copy of your submittal in electronic format to
PROPOSAL SCHEDULE:
RFP Available:
August 28, 2020
RFP Clarification Deadline:
September 4, 2020
RFP Responses Due:
September 18, 2020 at Noon
Candidates Notified of Selection:
October 7, 2020
OWNER BACKGROUND:
The current facility is located at 124 E Street (City of Salida) and 120 E Street (South Arkansas F.P.D.). The City of Salida Fire Department building was erected in the late 1800’s and the fire department has called the building home since 1902. The South Arkansas Fire Protection District purchased their building in the 1980’s and converted the once car wash/gas station into fire apparatus bays. Currently, the fire district houses all of their apparatus and the city’s apparatus in their building. The original Salida Fire Station only has one apparatus bay and none of the modern fire apparatus fit in that space.
PROJECT DETAILS:
This request for proposal is intended to enable the City of Salida to select a consultant to conduct a facility and needs assessment of our current facilities including one building owned by the City of Salida and one building owned by the South Arkansas Fire Protection District. The combined square footage of the two buildings is roughly 10,500 square feet. The favorable Proposal shall provide the City with a clear understanding of the cost and timeline to formulate a comprehensive facility and needs assessment. The specific nature of the scope of work for this project is outlined in this Request for Proposal (RFP). Consultant proposals received in the timeline provided will be evaluated, and subsequent interviews may be coordinated with the top responding candidates. The schedule for consultant selection and project completion is attached.
SCOPE OF SERVICES:
Your facility assessment will include:
1. Assessment of compliance with current codes
2. Building envelope assessment
3. Systems assessment
4. How the existing facility and site compare with industry best practices
5. Programming for future needs
6. Potential relocation sites across and around Salida for feasibility and safety enhancement for the community with consideration of impacts to ISO Personal Protection Class Rating.
7. Compare renovation of current facilities to a replacement option from functionality and cost perspectives
PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS:
1. Executive Summary: Provide an executive summary highlighting the reasons your team can successfully deliver this needs and facility assessment.
2. Team structures, experience, and resumes: Provide a brief summary of the team. Describe the qualifications and relevant experience of the key team members. Provide references.
3. Project Experience: Please describe your firm’s history on facility assessments including your approach to analyzing existing facilities and applying the knowledge gained to evaluate facilities as it relates to addressing health and safety concerns, operation and function, historical value, community attachment, and budgeting.
4. Scheduling: Our goal is to have the facility assessment completed by November 20, 2020. Please provide a schedule that includes owner responsibilities.
5. Fees:
• Lump sum fee clearly defined for all aspects of work (Including all fees, profit, overhead etc.)
• Statement of Work
• Any exclusions
• Other resources and their uses
• Anticipated reimbursables not to exceed
• Number of site visits anticipated to complete the work, access to facilities and personnel
• The fee is anticipated to include all costs including reimbursables for the project resulting in a lump sum or “not to exceed” contract.
OWNER SELECTION:
Failure of the Candidate to provide any information requested in the RFP may result in the disqualification of the submitted proposal. Owner reserves the right to select any or reject any and all submissions in its best interest. The Owner also reserves the right to pre-qualify any or all proposers or reject any or all proposers as unqualified, including without limitation, the right to reject any or all nonconforming, nonresponsive, unbalanced, or conditional, qualifications. Likewise, the Owner also reserves the right to re-solicit, waive all informalities not involving price, time, or changes in the work, and to negotiate contract terms with the apparent successful Candidate.
