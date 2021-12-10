PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 20
(Series of 2021)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, REAPPOINTING AND SETTING COMPENSATION FOR CHERYL HARDY-MOORE AS MUNICIPAL COURT JUDGE FOR A TWO YEAR TERM COMMENCING JANUARY 1, 2022, AND RUNNING THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2023
WHEREAS, Section 2-5-30 of the Salida Municipal Code provides that the Municipal Court Judge shall be appointed by a majority vote of the members of the Salida City Council to serve a two-year term in accordance with C.R.S. Section 13-10-105; and
WHEREAS, Section 2-5-30 of the Salida Municipal Code further provides that the Municipal Court Judge shall serve a term of two (2) years, unless earlier removed from office; and
WHEREAS, the compensation of the Municipal Court Judge is set by Ordinance pursuant to Section 2-5-40 of the Salida Municipal Code; and
WHEREAS, Cheryl Hardy-Moore has performed the duties of Municipal Court Judge for the City of Salida conscientiously and appropriately during her past three (3) terms, and she has indicated an interest in serving for an additional term; and
WHEREAS, the Salida City Council desires to reappoint Cheryl Hardy-Moore as Municipal Court Judge.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO THAT:
1. The aforementioned recitals are hereby fully incorporated herein.
2. Based upon past performance in the position and her willingness to serve again, the Salida City Council hereby appoints Cheryl Hardy-Moore as Municipal Court Judge for a term of two (2) years expiring December 31, 2023, and setting the Municipal Court Judge’s salary at $1,700 per month.
3. This appointment shall be subject to execution of the contract for services attached hereto as Exhibit A and incorporated herein by this reference.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, FINALLY ADOPTED, and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the 7th day of December, 2021, and set for second reading and public hearing on the 21st day of December, 2021.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINAL ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the 21st day of December, 2021.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
By ________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
[SEAL]
[ATTEST]
_________________
Erin Kelley, City Clerk
