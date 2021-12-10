AGREEMENT FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
THIS AGREEMENT FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES (“Agreement”) is made and
entered into this 1st day of January, 2022 by and between the CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, a Colorado municipal corporation (“City”), and Cheryl Hardy Moore (“Contractor”).
WHEREAS, the City desires that Contractor perform the services of Municipal Court Judge as an independent contractor, in accordance with the provisions of this Agreement; and
WHEREAS, Contractor desires to perform such duties pursuant to the terms and conditions provided for in this Agreement; and
WHEREAS, the parties hereto desire to set forth certain understandings regarding the services in writing.
NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the mutual covenants and agreements contained herein, the parties agree as follows:
1. Services. The City agrees to retain Contractor to provide the following professional services (hereinafter “Services”): (a) serve as Municipal Court Judge for the City of Salida; (b) exercise all powers and duties of Municipal Court Judge called for in the Salida Municipal Code;
(c) conduct regular Municipal Court sessions and special sessions for the trial of cases as required; and (d) make and adopt rules and regulations for the conduct of business of the Municipal Court. Contractor warrants and represents that it has the requisite authority, capacity, experience, and expertise to perform the Services in compliance with the provisions of this Agreement and all applicable laws and agrees to perform the Services on the terms and conditions set forth herein.
2. Compensation. Compensation to Contractor from the City for Services pursuant to this Agreement shall be One-Thousand Seven Hundred Dollars ($1,700) per month, payable monthly.
3. Term. The Term of this Agreement shall be from the date first written above until December 31, 2023, or until the Agreement is terminated pursuant to Section 12 of this Agreement.
4. The position of Municipal Court Judge requires that the Contractor be an attorney with an active license to practice law in the State of Colorado. Contractor shall maintain an active law license at all times pertinent to this Agreement.
5. The Municipal Court Judge shall, as an attorney, be bound by the Colorado Rules of Professional Responsibility. The Municipal Judge, as a part time judge, shall be familiar with and guided by the Colorado Code of Judicial Ethics.
6. Outside Support Services and Sub-Contractor. Any sub-contractors shall be pre- approved by the City. A rate sheet for each sub-contractor shall be provided to the City.
7. Ownership of Instruments of Service. The City acknowledges the Contractor’s work product, including electronic files, as instruments of professional service. Nevertheless, the final work product prepared under this Agreement shall become the property of the City upon completion of the services and payment in full of all monies due to the Contractor.
8. Monitoring and Evaluation. The City reserves the right to monitor and evaluate the progress and performance of the Contractor to ensure that the terms of this Agreement are being satisfactorily met in accordance with the City’s and other applicable monitoring and evaluating criteria and standards. Contractor shall cooperate with the City relating to such monitoring and evaluation.
9. Independent Contractor. The parties agree that the Contractor shall be an independent contractor and shall not be considered an employee, agent, or servant of the City for any purpose. Contractor is not entitled to workers’ compensation benefits from the City and is obligated to pay federal and state income tax on any money earned pursuant to this Agreement.
10. Insurance Requirements. Contractor shall be responsible for, procure and keep in full force during the duration of this Agreement a policy of liability insurance insuring Contractor and any other insurance necessary to perform the duties contemplated by this Agreement and shall indemnify and hold harmless the City from any acts attributable to Contractor’s negligence for which City may be held liable not covered by the City’s insurance.
11. Indemnification. Contractor hereby covenants and agrees to indemnify, save, and hold harmless the City, its officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, loss, costs, charges, obligations, expenses, attorney’s fees, litigation, judgments, damages, claims, and demands of any kind whatsoever arising from or out of any negligent act or error and omission or other tortious conduct of Contractor, its officers, subcontractors, employees, or agents in the performance or nonperformance of its obligations under this Agreement.
12. Termination. Contractor may be removed from their term of office only for cause. Contractor may be removed for cause if:
a. She is found guilty of a felony or any other crime involving moral turpitude; or
b. She has a disability which interferes with the performance of her duties and which is or is likely to become of permanent character; or
c. She has willfully or persistently failed to perform her duties; or
d. She is habitually intemperate; or
e. The municipality required the judge, at the time of appointment, to be a resident of the municipality, or county in which the municipality is located, and she subsequently becomes a nonresident of the municipality or the county during her term of office; or
f. She fails to maintain an active bar license as an attorney in the State of Colorado.
13. Entire Agreement. This Agreement, along with any addendums and attachments hereto, constitutes the entire agreement between the parties. The provisions of this Agreement may be amended at any time by the mutual consent of both parties. The parties shall not be bound by any other agreements, either written or oral, except as set forth in this Agreement.
14. Governing Law and Venue. This Agreement shall be governed by the laws of the State of Colorado, and venue for any action instituted pursuant to this Agreement shall be in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado.
15. Authority. Each person signing this Agreement, and any addendums or attachments hereto, represents and warrants that said person is fully authorized to enter into and execute this Agreement and to bind the party it represents to the terms and conditions hereof.
16. Governmental Immunity Act. No term or condition of this Agreement shall be construed or interpreted as a waiver, express or implied, of any of the immunities, rights, benefits, protections, or other provisions of the Colorado Governmental Immunity Act, C.R.S. §§ 24-10- 101, et seq.
17. Assignability. Contractor shall not assign this Agreement without the City’s prior written consent.
18. Binding Effect. This Agreement shall be binding upon, and shall inure to the benefit of, the parties hereto and their respective heirs, personal representatives, successors, and assigns.
19. Survival Clause. The “Indemnification” provision set forth in this Agreement shall survive the completion of the Services and the satisfaction, expiration, or termination of this Agreement.
20. Severability. In the event a court of competent jurisdiction holds any provision of this Agreement invalid or unenforceable, such holding shall not invalidate or render unenforceable any other provision of this Agreement.
21. Notices. Any written notices required to be given under this Agreement shall be delivered as follows:
To the City:
City Administrator City of Salida
448 E. 1st Street, Suite 112
Salida, CO 81201
(719) 530-2629
Copy to:
Wilson Williams LLP 15306 W 93rd Avenue Arvada, CO 80007
(303) 376-8510
To the Contractor:
Cheryl Hardy-Moore
31 Silver Spruce Drive Salida, CO 81201
(970) 846-1251
22. Authority. Each person signing this Agreement, and any addendums or attachments hereto, represents and warrants that said person is fully authorized to enter into and execute this Agreement and to bind the party it represents to the terms and conditions hereof.
23. Attorneys’ Fees. Should this Agreement become the subject of litigation between the City and Contractor, the prevailing party shall be entitled to recovery of all actual costs in connection therewith, including but not limited to attorneys’ fees and expert witness fees. All rights concerning remedies and/or attorneys’ fees shall survive any termination of this Agreement.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties have executed this Agreement as of the date first above written.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
By: ______________
Dan Shore, Mayor
ATTEST:
____________________
Erin Kelley, City Clerk
CONTRACTOR:
By: _____________________
Cheryl Hardy-Moore
Title: Municipal Court Judge
STATE OF COLORADO )
) ss.
COUNTY OF )
The foregoing Agreement for Professional Services was acknowledged before me this ______day of ____, 20 by Cheryl Hardy-Moore.
Witness my hand and official seal.
My commission expires
Notary Public
