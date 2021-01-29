PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Pursuant to Section 31-16-203, Colorado Revised Statutes
The City Council of the City of Salida, Colorado, hereby gives notice that a public hearing shall be held on February 16, 2021 at the hour of 6:00 pm, or as soon thereafter as may be heard, remotely through the GoToWebinar application via the following direct link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366
concerning the City's adoption by reference, and amendments of same, of the 2015 International Building Code (“IBC”), the 2015 International Residential Code (“IRC”), 2015 International Fire Code (“IFC”), 2015 International Existing Building Code (“IEBC”), 2015 International Plumbing Code (“IPC”), 2015 International Mechanical Code (“IMC”), 2015 International Fuel Gas Code (“IFGC”), 2015 International Energy Conservation Code (“IECC”), 2015 International Property Maintenance Code (“IPMC”), and the 2015 International Swimming Pool and Spa Code, each of which are promulgated and published by the International Code Council, Inc., 4051 West Flossmoor Road, County Club Hills, IL 60478-579, the most current edition of the National Electric Code, which has been adopted by the Colorado State Electric Board, published by the National Fire Protection Association, Inc., One Batterymatch Park, Quincy, MA 02169-7471, and the 1997 Uniform Code for the Abatement of Dangerous Buildings, published by the International Conference of Building Officials, 5360 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, CA 90601-2298.
The purpose and subject matter of the IBC is to set forth comprehensive provisions and standards regulating the erection, construction, enlargement, alteration, repair, moving, removal, conversion, demolition, occupancy, equipment, use, height, area and maintenance of buildings and structures for the purpose of protecting the public health, safety and general welfare. The purpose and subject matter of the IRC is the regulation of the fire, life and structural safety aspects of one-family and two-family dwellings and townhouses, and national test, material and special design standards for these types of buildings and structures. The purpose and subject matter of the IMC is to set forth requirements for the installation and maintenance of heating, ventilating, cooling and refrigeration systems. The purpose and subject matter of the IPC is the regulation of plumbing, including requirements for plumbing materials and installation standards. The purpose and subject matter of the IFC is to set forth fire prevention standards and requirements, and fire related standards for testing and materials. The purpose and subject matter of the IFGC is to regulate the installation and maintenance of fuel gas burning appliances and systems. The purpose and subject matter of the IEBC concerns the fire, life and structural safety aspects of existing buildings, addressing repair, alteration or change of occupancy. The purpose and subject matter of the IECC is to regulate the design of energy efficient building envelopes and installation of energy-efficient mechanical, lighting and power systems and for energy conservation related standards for testing and materials. The purpose and subject matter of the IPMC is the regulation of conditions and maintenance of all property, buildings and structures by providing standards essential to ensure safe, sanitary and fit structures for occupation and use, and the condemnation and demolition of buildings and structures. The purpose and subject matter of the National Electric Code includes regulation of design, construction, installation, alteration, repair and maintenance of electrical systems. The purpose and subject matter of the Uniform Code for the Abatement of Dangerous Buildings is the process of determining dangerous buildings and the manner in which same shall be abated by repair, rehabilitation, demolition or removal. The purpose and subject matter of the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code is the design and construction of public and residential pools and spas and related equipment and materials.
Copy of the Codes referenced in this Notice are on file and available for public inspection during regular business hours at the office of the City of Salida Community Development Department, Touber Building, 448 E. First Street, Suite 112, Salida, CO 81201.
Dated this 27th day of January, 2021.
CITY CLERK
_______________
Erin Kelley
Published in The Mountain Mail January 29, 2021
