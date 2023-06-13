PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
05/01/2023 - 05/31/2023
Vendor Name, Total Payments
A-1 Tablecloth Company Inc., 548.51; Aaron Derwingson, 155.00; Aaron Trenary, 250.00; Agency Tourism Marketing LLC, 5000.00; Alex Wiser, 96.23; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 5181.61; American Health Holding, Inc., 10.55; American Leak Detection of Southern Colorado, LLC, 3500.00; American Ramp Company, 46167.75; American Water Works Association, 365.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 1277.85; Ann S. Daniels, 210.00; April Quintana, 50.00; Ark Valley Voice LLC, 75.57; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 731.83; Atmos Energy Corporation, 6681.35; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 194.52; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 2197.49; B&C Abbott Inc., 228.87; Badger Meter Inc, 4674.81; Barry Burke, 26.00; Betty Scofield, 168.00; Black Water Solutions Ltd, 575.00; BoundTree Medical, 289.44; Brady Brothers Inc., 7190.08; Brandon/Ward Graphics, Inc., 442.50; Buena Vista Tool & Equipment Rental Inc, 282.10; Business Solutions Leasing, 2097.70; Butala Construction Company, 464.96; C.S. Collins Inc., 1291.54; Carol Babcock, 85.00; Cellco Partnership, 1291.56; CenturyLink, 832.40; Cesare, Inc, 5804.80; Chad F. Armenta, 9988.86; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 3875.00; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 1375.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 493.25; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Chris Dwyer, 368.79; Christopher Sawyer, 925.00; City of Salida, 4879.48; Cody Cloud, 408.00; Cody L. Alexander, 120.00; Colonial Life, 857.32; Colorado Bureau of Investigation, 20.00; Colorado Central Telecom, 2018.27; Colorado City and County Management Association, 630.00; Colorado Communities for Climate Action, 5000.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 635.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 249234.60; Colorado Firefighter Heart and Cancer Benefits Trust, 6576.00; Colorado Mountain College, 490.00; Communication Solutions & Associates, Inc., 1521.87; Conrad W. Nelson, 115.50; Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc, 2070.18; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 200.00; Core & Main LP, 2582.49; Crabtree Group, Inc., 3420.05; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 175.83; Dan Ogden Consulting, 2505.00; Department of Justice, 85.84; Derek Vaughn, 50.00; Donna Lee Miller, 612.50; Doug Gritzmacher, 101.50; Douglas Parmalee, -200.00; DPC Industries, Inc., 200.00; Dustin James Krupa, 126.00; Ediger Enterprises LLC, 2800.00; EnB Janitorial LLC, 1700.00; England Fence Company, LLC, 350.00; Ennis-Flint Inc, 280.60; Family Support Registry / CO, 65.00; FBS Automotive, Inc., 43375.00; FCI IND INC, 1673.05; FDS Holdings, Inc, 2265.20; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 976.72; Finchloom, Inc., 1281.82; Fire and Police Pension Association, 51574.75; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3410.03; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 236.27; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 321.96; Galls, LLC, 852.98; Gary Lacy, 4080.00; Gilson Construction LLC, 450.00; Glacier Bank, 31116.75; Gobin’s Inc., 129.99; Golson & Assoc./Apogee Studio, 626.50; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GoTo Technologies USA, Inc., 380.00; Grainger, 2587.41; Gwendolyn J. Meythaler, 66.50; H & E Equipment Services Inc, 9442.08; HD Supply, Inc., 3394.26; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 921.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 1889.82; Impresco LLC, 1170.15; Industrial Products Mfg, Inc, 1177.24; International City Management Association Retirement Corporation, 33937.90; IWI US Inc, 7007.00; J & M Displays, Inc., 19800.00; James White, 45.81; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jean Hanfelt, 66.50; Jerry Loudenburg, 107.50; JICI, LLC, 151.91; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 1575.08; John Michael Kreski, 200.00; John Pyson, 320.00; Johnny’s Plumbing & Hydronics Co, 6730.34; J’s Storage Containers LLC, 5400.00; Judith Ann Linder, 192.50; Judith K. Dersch, 175.00; Justis Theater Works, 1100.00; JVA, Incorporated, 458.00; Kathleen Davidoff, 133.00; Kathryn Dunleavy, 83.32; Keeper Koepplinger, 250.00; Kristen Pozzoboni, 500.00; Lance R Thonhoff, 184.70; Linda K. Cook, 240.00; Lisa DeYoung, 122.50; Lorita & Dewey Groover, 2288.68; Marc Price, 1250.00; Marcia C. Blakeman, 402.50; Martin Husmann, 1670.76; Materials Management Co, 515.70; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 1233.00; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 35.70; McFarland Oil LLC, 10078.63; Michael L. Miller, 4300.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 144.24; Miles Jones, 17.00; Moltz Construction, Inc., 316361.12; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 3126.00; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 2348.12; Nancy L Whalen, 160.00; Nicholas Tolsma, 233.18; Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc., 5824.00; Orion Integration Services, 7350.00; O’Rourke Media Group, LLC, 2872.46; Parts Depot of Salida Inc, 323.50; Patricia Padgett McFeely, 280.00; Pavement Maintenance Services, Inc., 993.18; Pavlacka LLC, 2988.00; Paymentech, LLC, 2096.34; PidjCo, LLC, 27.13; Pinnacol Assurance, 55257.36; Pitney Bowes, 5874.69; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 171.50; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 88874.72; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 149.00; RAD Inc, 20.00; Ray Lines Post 64 American Legion, 400.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richard Smith, 295.80; Richey Design LLC, 422.60; Riverside Trophies, 199.80; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 144.20; Salida Auto Parts, 1722.73; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 4000.00; Salida Hospital District, 120.00; Salida Rotary Club, 170.00; Salida School District R-32-J, 4156.00; Salida Senior Citizens Inc, 100.00; Salida Valley Glass Inc., 91.68; Sara Law, 58.44; Sarah Ribault, 50.00; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 19174.64; Seventh Art Productions Ltd, 240.00; SGS North America Inc, 1924.50; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 6154.50; Simon Bertolino, 13.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 2170.28; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 823.14; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 453.81; Stuart C. Andrews, 437.50; studioseed, LLC, 13519.63; Susan C. Bethany, 166.60; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 385.00; Sydney Schieren, 700.00; Tara L Flanagan, 210.00; Terra Firma Forestry LLC, 21600.00; The Elbert Group of Colorado, Inc., 3361.52; The Neenan Company LLLP, 73018.50; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 217.29; Three Eagles Communications of Colorado LLC, 3000.00; Thryv, Inc, 18.50; Tolin Mechanical Systems Company, 18787.90; Toni Tischer, 374.50; Transfirst Group Inc., 67.64; Trans-West Inc., 396.33; Triangle Electric, Inc., 19000.00; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 8777.04; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 407.29; UMB Bank, N.A., 8208.00; UniFirst Corporation, 72.80; Union Pacific Railroad Company, 64580.17; United of Omaha Life Insurance Company, -42.56; US Postmaster, 1642.46; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 171.57; Valerian LLC, 270.00; VeriCheck, Inc., 164.52; Vinci Law Office, LLC, 191.20; Walden Chamber Music Society Colorado, 160.00; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1927.68; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 1121.90; Water Environment Federation, 190.00; Waxie’s Enterprises, Inc, 6141.45; Wear Parts & Equip Co., Inc., 3646.84; Wilson Williams, LLP, 23372.99; World Class Distributors, 415.26; Xcel Energy - Salida, 16448.11; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 197583.98;
$1,713,818.73
Payroll Expenditure: May 2023, $579,310.03
Total May Expenditures: $2,293,128.76
Published in The Mountain Mail June 13, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.