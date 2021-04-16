PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
03/01/2021 - 03/31/2021
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 263.42; Alec Coscarella, 1735.00; AllMax Software, Inc., 960.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 151.11; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; American Red Cross, 240.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 540.85; Applied Concepts Inc, 1612.50; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1729.46; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 719.00; Atmos Energy Corporation, 12398.15; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 375.00; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1768.00; AutoZone, 813.84; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 2559.00; Badger Meter Inc, 2309.38; Barry Cole, 170.00; BBC Research and Consulting, 24962.50; Brian Allen, 400.50; Business Solutions Leasing, 1371.00; C.S. Collins Inc., 130.95; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 19545.00; Carol Babcock, 70.00; CDPHE Laboratory Services Division, 180.00; Cellco Partnership, 840.67; CenturyLink, 1577.45; Cesare, Inc, 1064.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 8716.88; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4947.50; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2014.32; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 533.66; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Chris Dwyer, 400.00; Christopher Meseke, 106.00; City of Salida, 2815.16; Colonial Life, 650.08; Colorado Association of Ski Towns, 910.00; Colorado Communications and Utilities Alliance, 550.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 463.50; Colorado Department of Revenue, 50.00; Colorado Department of Transportation, 13436.06; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 102722.20; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 30.00; Colorado Municipal Clerks Association, 10.00; Communication Solutions & Associates, Inc., 646.87; Complete Canine Training, 9500.00; Core & Main LP, 95.00; Corey Orth, 400.00; Crabtree Group, Inc., 510.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 139.64; Crown Technology, LLC, 1970.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 2240.00; David Criswell, 215.00; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 999.65; Denver Industrial Sales & Service Co., 1775.45; Dex Media Holdings Inc, 216.00; DME Solutions Inc, 62.73; Don R Potts, 240.00; Donald L Barton, 6670.50; Donna K. Cole, 120.30; Dorothy Schwarz, 99.00; DPC Industries, Inc., 483.75; Elavon, Inc, 2464.83; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 378.98; Employers Council Services Inc, 6000.00; Entenmann-Rovin Co., 154.75; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; FCI IND INC, 1272.69; FDS Holdings, Inc, 468.82; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 4725.77; FIBArk Community Paddling Center, 4479.42; Fire and Police Pension Association, 61727.95; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3839.29; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 462.00; Full Circle Restorative Justice, 1200.00; Galls, LLC, 84.15; Glacier Bank, 21919.86; Gobin’s Inc., 767.43; Grainger, 20.62; Grindline Skateparks, Inc, 64791.00; Guidestone Colorado, 10000.00; Heather Wright, 60.31; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 1169.38; Impresco LLC, 115.34; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 26094.64; Jamison Bell, 191.50; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 3114.95; JVA, Incorporated, 646.00; Katherine Sigala, 268.49; LN Curtis & Sons, 381.90; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 383.06; Lowry Contracting, Inc., 1000.00; MACK Pack LLC, 329.52; Mark Willburn, 493.68; Materials Management Co, 304.70; Matthew Bender & Company Inc., 108.43; Mattix Mountains Inc, 2135.35; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 686.58; McFarland Oil LLC, 5505.62; Merrell Bergin, 40.00; Michael G. Gunderman, 320.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 78.53; Mike’s Garage, LLC, 108.95; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 136.00; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 253.00; Municipal Code Corporation, 378.00; MUNIRevs Inc., 585.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 15434.79; Nalco Company, 4645.08; Nancy Powers, 69.00; Nicholas Tolsma, 106.00; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 151.42; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Phil Long Ford, LLC, 34.45; Pinnacol Assurance, 14815.00; Pitney Bowes, 808.50; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 155.50; Pridemore Construction, Inc., 59245.00; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 298.00; RAR LLC, 225.00; Red Canyon Sales, LLC, 152.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 800.00; Richey Design LLC, 271.60; Riverside Trophies, 25.00; Rockmount Research & Alloys, Inc., 612.23; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 280.80; Sabrina Tucker, 106.00; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 382.49; Salida Auto Parts, 1315.71; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida School District R-32-J, 10753.86; Scan Air Filters, Inc., 800.27; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 37937.10; Scotty P. Krob, 4500.00; Sean Hayes, 118.43; SGS North America Inc, 1843.56; Shakespeare in the Park, 1506.00; Slate Communications, 3094.00; Snow Mountain Design Studio LLC, 300.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 2934.22; Spencer Blades, 294.50; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 483.98; Ted D Miller Associates, Inc, 1072.00; Terminix International Company LP, 65.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3762.32; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 69.22; Town & Country Salida Inc., 18.76; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 5990.98; Tripleseat Software, LLC, 3000.00; UEC, LLC, 8495.22; US Postmaster, 1246.14; USA Blue Book, 3135.28; USDA/Rural Development, 240245.00; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 139.92; Varsity Scoreboards, LLC, 4290.00; VISA, 2582.50; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1055.33; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 626.60; Water Environment Federation, 175.00; Williams Equipment, LLC, 1125.16; Winsupply of Salida, 154.08; Xcel Energy - Salida, 22863.03; Zoar Corporation LLC, 1310.00;
$949,836.35
Payroll Expenditure: March 2021, $417,000.73
Total March Expenditures: $1,366,837.08
Published in The Mountain Mail April 16, 2021
