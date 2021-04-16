PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of March 2021, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2021CW6; RICHARD BRICE LEWIS and KATHERINE N. LEWIS, 7980 County Road 250, Salida, CO 81201, (719) 221-2071, (719) 850-3440
Application for Simple Change in Surface Point of Diversion
CHAFFEE COUNTY
Decreed water right for which change is sought: A. Name of Structure: John Post, B. Date of original and all relevant subsequent decrees: 12/31/1882, 12/31/1889, Case No.2936, Court: District Chaffee County C. Legal Description: East bank of said Spaulding Gulch at a point from whence the said North-west corner of said Section 31 NAD 83, 13S 402211 Easting, 4265810 Northing. See general location map attached to the application. (Attachments mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court). D. Decreed source of water: Spaulding Gulch. E. Appropriation Date: 12/31/82, 12/31/1889. F. Total amount decreed to structure in gallons per minute (gpm) or cubic feet per second (cfs): Absolute 1cfs. G. Decreed use or uses:Irrigation. H. Amount of water that applicant intends to change: Absolute: 1 cfs. 3. Detailed description of proposed change in a surface point of diversion: A. Complete statement of change: The point of diversion will be moved from its current location as described above. NAD 83. 13S 402211 Easting, 4265810 Northing, to a new location downstream located on the water right holder’s property. There are no intervening surface diversion points or inflow between the old and the new location of the point of diversion. It does not include a change in point of diversion from below or within a stream reach for which there is an intervening surface diversion point or inflow or decreed in-stream flow right to an upstream location within or above that reach. B. Legal Description of the new surface point of diversion: NW ¼ NW ¼ Section 3 Township 49N Range 7E New Mexico P.M. in Chaffee County. UTM Coordinates: Easting: 402511; Northing 4265574, Zone 13, Street Address: 7980 County Road 250, Salida, Colorado 81201. 4. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: Applicant
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of May 2021, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 12th day of April 2021.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail April 16, 2021
