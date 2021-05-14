PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Linda Roxanne Harrington aka Linda Hoffmann Harrington aka Linda H Harrington aka Linda Harrington, Deceased.

Case Number 21PR2

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before October 1, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Danielle Harrington

10517 Lipan St.

Northglenn, CO 80234

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Danielle Harrington

10517 Lipan St., Northglenn, CO 80234

Phone Number: 303-746-2331

Email: dfougere@vt.edu

Published in The Mountain Mail May 14, 21 and 28, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.