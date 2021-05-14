PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Linda Roxanne Harrington aka Linda Hoffmann Harrington aka Linda H Harrington aka Linda Harrington, Deceased.
Case Number 21PR2
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before October 1, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Danielle Harrington
10517 Lipan St.
Northglenn, CO 80234
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Danielle Harrington
10517 Lipan St., Northglenn, CO 80234
Phone Number: 303-746-2331
Email: dfougere@vt.edu
Published in The Mountain Mail May 14, 21 and 28, 2021
