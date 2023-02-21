PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR A MAJOR SITE PLAN
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider a Major Site Plan Application for the new Chaffee County EMS Facility at 200 Steele Drive. The meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Members of the Planning & Zoning Commission will meet at the Community Center at 715 E. Main Street. The Public can attend in person or virtually using Zoom which can be accessed by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83656631933 or by telephone at 1-720-707-2699, using Passcode BuenaVista and meeting ID 836 5663 1933.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Planner II, Doug Tart, at 719-581-1028, or at dtart@buenavistaco.gov.
