PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, April 11th, 2022 – 6:30p.m.
Town of Poncha Springs Public Hearing – Major Subdivision – Tailwind II – Final Plat
Monday, April 11th, 2022 – 6:30pm
A Public Hearing will be held by the Town of Poncha Springs Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday, April 11th at 6:30pm for review of the Final Plat for a proposed Major Subdivision submitted by Tailwind Group, LLC for 7625 W US Hwy 50, parcel #380511200034, 54.25 acres, situated east of Tailwind Village Subdivision, south of Hwy 50 and north of Little River Ranch/a portion of unincorporated Chaffee County. The application proposes to divide the 54.25 acres into 56 lots, including a 30.89-acre outlot. The Final Plat can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Unless otherwise posted - Telephone Attendance of Public. The Planning & Zoning Commission will meet remotely via Zoom. Members of the public may elect to attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 834 4046 0132. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83440460132 or www.zoom.us.
Town of Poncha Springs Public Hearing – Major Subdivision – Tailwind II – Final Plat
Monday, April 25th, 2022 – 6:30 p.m.
Pending recommendation by the Planning and Zoning Commission at the April 11th, 2022 meeting the Town of Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hold a Public Hearing for the same application on April 25th, 2022.
Unless otherwise posted - Telephone Attendance of Public. The Board of Trustees will meet remotely via Zoom. Members of the public may elect to attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 837 8106 3902. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83781063902 or www.zoom.us.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 11, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.