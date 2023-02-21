PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of January 2023, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2023CW3004; Previous Case No. 98CW173 – THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF LAKE COUNTY, PO Box 964, Leadville, CO 80461 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Sara M. Dunn, Christopher L. Geiger, & Ryan J. Mitchell, Balcomb & Green, P.C., P.O. Drawer 790, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602; 970-945-6546)
Application for Finding of Reasonable Diligence.
LAKE COUNTY
Summary of Application: Applicant respectively requests a finding of reasonable diligence in the development of the conditional appropriative rights of exchange for Areas A-1 and A-2 (the “Subject Water Rights”), as decreed in 98CW173. A map showing the location and extent of the Subject Water Rights is attached to the application as Exhibit A. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Ct.) Introduction: In 98CW173, the Ct. adjudicated an umbrella Aug. plan (the “Umbrella Plan”) for Applicant’s Areas A-1 and A-2. Pursuant the Umbrella Plan, Applicant enters into contracts with individual water users within the boundaries of Areas A-1 and A-2 to provide dependable legal water supplies for year-round needs. The Umbrella Plan allows contractees to utilize Applicant’s water rights for replacement of out-of-priority depletions. The Subject Water Rights operate as part of the Umbrella Plan to the extent that an Aug. replacement is introduced to the river system at a point downstream of the depletions to be augmented. Claim for Finding of Reasonable Diligence of Conditional Appropriative Rights of Exchange Conditional Appropriative Rights of Exchange: The Subject Water Rights are operated as part of the Umbrella Plan for service to Applicant’s contractees within the boundaries of Areas A-1 and A-2, as described below and depicted in Exhibit A. The Subject Water Rights include both Storage Exchanges and River Exchanges as described below. Previous Decree: 98CW173, entered on 01/17/2017, in Dist. Ct., Water Div. 5. Priority Date for All Exchanges: The priority date for all exchanges shall be administered pursuant to C.R.S. § 37-92-306 as water rights applied for in calendar year 2012. The approp. date for all exchanges is 01/31/2012, except for the Birdseye Exchanges described below. The approp. date for the Birdseye Exchanges is 12/29/2012, as described in paragraphs below. Descriptions of Exchanges: The exchanges decreed herein are described below and they are summarized in the exchange matrixes incorporated as Exhibit C. Area A Storage Exchanges: Storage exchanges are those exchanges of water whereby the Cty. stores available water by exchange in upstream storage facilities for subsequent release to augment out-of-priority depletions while providing sufficient replacement water at or above the calling water right, in accordance with the Umbrella Plan. Storage exchange rates are sized to accommodate sufficient inflow and filling the subject reservoirs in approximately one week. Div. 5 COA Sources to Box Creek Reservoir Exchange: The purpose of this exchange is to move the Cty.’s Div. 5 COA Sources to an upstream storage site at the proposed Box Creek Reservoir. Legal Description of Exchange Reach: Downstream Terminus: The confluence of Lake Creek with the Arkansas River located in the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec. 24, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. The downstream terminus is located approximately 1,905 ft. from the E. line and 2,516 ft. from the S. line of Sec. 24. UTM X: 389194.4, UTM Y: 4326186.2 (information for Structure ID No. 1120035 provided by the Colorado Decision Support System (“CDSS”)). Upstream Terminus: The dam centerline of Box Creek Reservoir is located in the NW1/4 of the NE1/4 of Sec. 4, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6thP.M. The upstream terminus is approximately 2,130 ft. from the E. line and 210 ft. from the N. line of Sec. 4. UTM X: 384353.3, UTM Y: 4331826.7 (information for Structure ID No. 1103545 provided by CDSS). Maximum Rate of Exchange: 5 c.f.s. Source of Substitute Supply: Div. 5 COA Sources, as more fully described in Exhibit B. Div. 5 COA Sources to Hayden Meadows Recreation Pond Exchange: The purpose of this exchange is to move the Cty.’s Div. 5 COA Sources to an upstream storage site at the existing Hayden Meadows Recreation Pond. Legal Description of Exchange Reach: Downstream Terminus: The confluence of Lake Creek with the Arkansas River located in the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec. 24, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. The downstream terminus is located approximately 1,905 ft. from the E. line and 2,516 from the S. line of Sec. 24. UTM X: 389194.4, UTM Y: 4326186.2 (information for Structure ID No. 1120035 provided by CDSS). Upstream Terminus: The Upper River Ditch headgate located in the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec. 16, T. 10 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. The upstream terminus is located approximately 790 ft. from the E. line and 1,850 ft. from the S. line of Sec. 16. UTM X: 384983.69, UTM Y: 4337246.82 (information for Structure ID No. 1100519 provided by CDSS). Maximum Rate of Exchange: 3 c.f.s. Source of Substitute Supply: Div. 5 COA Sources, as more fully described in Exhibit B. Div. 5 COA Sources to Birdseye Gulch Exchange: The purpose of this exchange is to move the Cty.’s Div. 5 COA Sources to an upstream storage site at the proposed Birdseye Gulch Reservoir. Legal Description of Exchange Reach: Downstream Terminus: The confluence of Lake Creek with the Arkansas River located in the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec. 24, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. The downstream terminus is located approximately 1,905 ft. from the E. line and 2,516 from the S. line of Sec. 24. UTM X: 389194.4, UTM Y: 4326186.2 (information for Structure ID No. 1120035 provided by the CDSS). Upstream Terminus: A reservoir fill ditch located on Birdseye Gulch in the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec. 33, T. 8 S., R. 79 W. of the 6th P.M. The upstream terminus is located approximately 2,920 ft. from the W. line and 1,700 ft. from the S. line of Sec. 33. UTM X: 394485, UTM Y: 4351753 (information for Structure ID No. 1101236 obtained from Case No. 11CW86 Decree). Maximum Rate of Exchange: 2.2 c.f.s. Source of Substitute Supply: Div. 5 COA Sources. Box Creek Reservoir and the Derry Ditch No. 3 to Hayden Meadows Recreation Pond Exchange: The purpose of this exchange is to move the Cty.’s Box Creek Reservoir storage supply and/or the Cty.’s Derry Ditch No. 3 consumptive use credits upstream to the existing Hayden Meadows Recreation Pond. Legal Description of Exchange Reach – Box Creek Reservoir to Hayden Meadows Recreation Pond: Downstream Terminus: The confluence of Box Creek with the Arkansas River located in the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec. 11, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. The downstream terminus is located approximately 1,671 ft. from the E. line and 2,357 ft. from the S. line of Sec. 11. UTM X: 387709, UTM Y: 4329392 (information for Structure ID No. 1120112 provided by the CDSS). Upstream Terminus: The Upper River Ditch headgate located in the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec. 16, T. 10 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. The upstream terminus is located approximately 790 ft. from the E. line and 1,850 ft. from the S. line of Sec. 16. UTM X: 384983.69, UTM Y: 4337240.82 (information for Structure ID No. 1100519 provided by the CDSS). Legal Description of Exchange Reach – Derry Ditch No. 3 to Hayden Meadows Recreation Pond: Downstream Terminus: The confluence of Lake Creek with the Arkansas River located in the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec. 24, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. The downstream terminus is located approximately 1,905 ft. from the E. line and 2,516 from the S. line of Sec. 24. UTM X: 389194.4, UTM Y: 4326186.2 (information for Structure ID No. 1120035 provided by the CDSS). Upstream Terminus: The Upper River Ditch headgate located in the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec. 16, T. 10 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. The upstream terminus is located approximately 790 ft. from the E. line and 1,850 ft. from the S. line of Sec. 16. UTM X: 384983.69, UTM Y: 4337240.82 (information for Structure ID No. 1100519 provided by the CDSS). Maximum Rate of Exchange: 3 c.f.s. Source of Substitute Supply: Box Creek Reservoir and Derry Ditch No. 3. Box Creek Reservoir and the Derry Ditch No. 3 to Birdseye Gulch Exchange: The purpose of this exchange is to move the Cty.’s Box Creek Reservoir storage supply and/or the Cty.’s consumptive use credits associated with the Derry Ditch No. 3 upstream to the proposed Birdseye Gulch Reservoir. Legal Description of Exchange Reach – Box Creek Reservoir to Birdseye Gulch: Downstream Terminus: The confluence of Box Creek with the Arkansas River located in the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec. 11, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. The downstream terminus is located approximately 1,671 ft. from the E. line and 2,357 ft. from the S. line of Sec. 11. UTM X: 387709, UTM Y: 4329392 (information for Structure ID No. 1120112 provided by the CDSS. Upstream Terminus: A reservoir fill ditch located on Birdseye Gulch in the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec. 33, T. 8 S., R. 79 W. of the 6th P.M. The upstream terminus is located approximately 2,920 ft. from the W. line and 1,700 ft. from the S. line of Sec. 33. UTM X: 394485.0, UTM Y: 4351753.0 (information for Structure ID No. 1101236 obtained from Case No. 11CW86 Decree). Legal Description of Exchange Reach – Derry Ditch No. 3 to Birdseye Gulch: Downstream Terminus: The confluence of Lake Creek with the Arkansas River located in the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec. 24, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. The downstream terminus is located approximately 1,905 ft. from the E. line and 2,516 from the S. line of Sec. 24. UTM X: 389194.4, UTM Y: 4326186.2 (information for Structure ID No. 1120035 provided by the CDSS. Upstream Terminus: A reservoir fill ditch located on Birdseye Gulch in the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec. 33, T. 8 S., R. 79 W. of the 6th P.M. The upstream terminus is located approximately 2,920 ft. from the W. line and 1,700 ft. from the S. line of Sec. 33. UTM X: 394485.0, UTM Y: 4351753.0 (information for Structure ID No. 1101236 obtained from Case No. 11CW86 Decree). Maximum Rate of Exchange: 2.2 c.f.s. Sources of Substitute Supply: Box Creek Reservoir and Derry Ditch No. 3, as more fully described in Exhibit B. Hayden Meadows Recreation Pond to Birdseye Gulch Reservoir Exchange: The purpose of this exchange is to move the Cty.’s Hayden Meadows Recreation Pond storage supply upstream to the proposed Birdseye Gulch Reservoir. Legal Description of Exchange Reach: Downstream Terminus: The confluence of the Hayden Meadows Recreation Pond outlet channel and the Arkansas River located in the SE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Sec. 22, T. 10 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. The downstream terminus is located approximately 1,920 ft. from the W. line and 1,990 ft. from the N. line of Sec. 22. UTM X: 385798.6, UTM Y: 4336058.13 (information for Structure ID No. NO ID provided by the CDSS). Upstream Terminus: A reservoir fill ditch located on Birdseye Gulch in the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec. 33, T. 8 S., R. 79 W. of the 6th P.M. The upstream terminus is located approximately 2,920 ft. from the W. line and 1,700 ft. from the S. line of Sec. 33. UTM X: 394485.0, UTM Y: 4351753.00 (information for Structure ID No. 1101236 obtained from Case No. 11CW86 Decree). Maximum Rate of Exchange: 2.2 c.f.s. Source of Substitute Supply: Hayden Meadows Recreation Pond, as more fully described in Exhibit B. River Exchanges: River exchanges provide Aug. supply by exchange within Area A in amts. necessary to replace depletions attributed to the Cty.’s contractees located at various upstream locations. Area A-1 River Exchange: Under this exchange, the Cty. will replace the depletions associated with Area A-1 out-of-priority diversions with releases of storage supplies, Derry Ditch No. 3 consumptive use credits, and Contract Exchange water. Any Contract Exchange water must be sourced from a transbasin diversion into Water Div. 2 or otherwise decreed for fully consumable use in Water Div. 2. Legal Description of Exchange Reach: Downstream Termini: The confluence of Spring Creek (S. of Sawmill Gulch) and the Arkansas River. The downstream terminus is located in the NW1/4 of the NW1/4 of Sec. 25, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. approximately 814 ft. from the E. line and 771 ft. from the N. line of Sec. 25. Upstream Terminus: Upstream boundaries of Area A-1 as more fully described below. Maximum Rate of Exchange: 2 c.f.s. Area A-2 River Exchange: Under this exchange, the Cty. will replace depletions associated with Area A-2 out-of-priority diversions with releases of storage supplies, Derry Ditch No. 3 consumptive use credits, and Contract Exchange water. Legal Description of Exchange Reach: Downstream Terminus: The confluence of Lake Creek with the Arkansas River located in the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec. 24, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. The downstream terminus is located approximately 3,310 ft. from the W. line and 2,820 from the N. line of Sec. 24. Upstream Termini: Upstream boundaries of Area A-2 as more fully described below. Maximum Rate of Exchange: 0.5 c.f.s. Sources of Substitute Supply for All River Exchanges: The Aug. sources include Div. 5 COA Sources; Derry Ditch No. 3 consumptive use credits; Box Creek Reservoir; Hayden Meadows Recreation Pond; Birdseye Gulch Reservoir; and Contract Exchange Sources, as more fully described in Exhibit B. Cumulative Amt.: The cumulative rate of depletions through all augmented structures within Area A-1 and A-2 is 20.1 c.f.s. and is apportioned further among Areas A-1 and A-2 as more fully described below. Applicant will ensure that the total out-of-priority depletions will not exceed the replacement water available to Applicant. Total replacement water offered may not exceed 80.0 AF. If Applicant adds additional replacement sources through procedures identified in the decree entered in Case No. 98CW173, total replacement water offered may increase to no more than 272.0 AF. The County’s Service Area within Area A, Sub-Areas A-1 and A-2: Area A encompasses those regions that are located near the Arkansas River or on tributary creeks where use of the Cty.’s water rights or supplies for Aug. can offset the out-of-priority depletions of its and its contractees’ water use under the Umbrella Plan decreed in Case No. 98CW173. Thus, within the Cty.’s “Area A” there are no calling water rights located between the proposed diversions and the Arkansas River or relevant tributaries that cannot be augmented with supplies available to the Cty. The 98CW173 decree identifies two sub areas of Area A, Areas A-1 and A-2, in which the Cty. will provide service in a different manner under this Umbrella Plan. Area A-1 – Arkansas River Below the Confluence of the East Fork of the Arkansas and Tennessee Creek: Area A-1 includes structures that will divert water from within that portion of Area A encompassing all areas tributary to the Arkansas River and its tributaries in a stream reach extending from a downstream terminus at the point where the Arkansas River crosses from Lake Cty. into Chaffee Cty. to an upstream terminus, the confluence of the East Fork of the Arkansas River and Tennessee Creek, a distance of approximately 15 miles. The downstream terminus, the Southern boundary of Lake County is located in the NW1/4 of the NW1/4 of Sec. 31, T. 11 S., R. 79 W. of the 6th P.M. The upstream terminus, the confluence of the East Fork of the Arkansas River and Tennessee Creek is located within Lake County in the SE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Sec. 16, T. 9 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Depletions originating within Area A-1 can be augmented by exchange with the Cty.’s existing replacement supplies (Div. 5 COA Sources and Derry Ditch No. 3). The boundary of Area A-1 is depicted on Exhibit A. Major tributaries to the Arkansas River that are included within Area A-1 are defined below: Spring Creek (S. of Sawmill Gulch): Lower Terminus: The confluence of Spring Creek with the Arkansas River in Government Lot 1 NE1/4, Sec. 25, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Termini: All areas tributary to Spring Creek. Holmes Gulch: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Holmes Gulch with the Arkansas River in the NW1/4 of Sec. 13, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Termini: All areas tributary to Holmes Gulch. Sawmill Gulch: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Sawmill Gulch with the Arkansas River in the NE1/4 of Sec. 11, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Termini: All areas tributary to Sawmill Gulch. Spring Creek (N. of Sawmill Gulch): Lower Terminus: The confluence of Spring Creek with the Arkansas River in the SE1/4 of Sec. 34, T. 10 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Termini: All areas tributary to Spring Creek, including Brush Creek. Dry Union Gulch: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Dry Union Gulch with the Arkansas River in the NE1/4 of Sec. 27, T. 10 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Termini: All areas tributary to Dry Union Gulch. Empire Gulch: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Empire Gulch with the Arkansas River in the NW1/4 of Sec. 22, T. 10 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Terminus: All areas tributary to Empire Gulch below the Empire Creek Ditch (Moyer Headgate – See 97CW83) in the NE1/4 of SW1/4 of Sec. 14, T. 10 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Thompson Gulch: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Thompson Gulch with the Arkansas River in the NE1/4 of Sec. 16, T. 10 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Termini: All areas tributary to Thompson Gulch. Iowa Gulch: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Iowa Gulch with the Arkansas River in the NE1/4 of Sec. 16, T. 10 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Terminus: All areas tributary to Iowa Gulch below the AASARCO Iowa Gulch Pumping Station in the E1/2 of the unsurveyed Sec. 33, T. 9 S., R. 79 W. of the 6th P.M. California Gulch: Lower Terminus: The confluence of California Gulch with the Arkansas River in the NE1/4 of Sec. 32, T. 9 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Terminus: All areas tributary to California Gulch excluding the Parkville Water Dist. service area. Box Creek: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Box Creek Gulch with the Arkansas River in the SE1/4 of Sec. 11, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Termini: All areas tributary to Box Creek below the Derry No. 2 Headgate in the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Sec. 5, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Corske Creek: Lower Terminus: Corske Creek joins Box Creek at an unknown location within either: Secs. 3, 4 or 5, T. 11 S., R. 80 W.; or Sec. 32, 33 or 34, T. 10 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Termini: All areas tributary to Corske Creek downstream of the intersection of Corske Creek with the Western boundary of R. 80 W. located in Government Lot 2 NW1/4 of Sec. 7, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Lake Creek: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Lake Creek with the Arkansas River in the SE1/4 of Sec. 24, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Terminus: All areas tributary to Lake Creek downstream of the intersection of Lake Creek with the Western boundary of R. 80 W located in Government Lot 4 SW1/4 of Sec. 19, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Bartlett Gulch: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Bartlett Gulch with Twin Lakes in Government Lot 5 (the NE1/4) of Sec. 19, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Termini: All areas tributary to Bartlett Gulch below the Lily Pond Ditch Headgate located in the SE1/4 of Sec. 12, T. 11 S., R. 81 W. of the 6th P.M. Dayton Gulch: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Dayton Gulch with Twin Lakes in Government Lot 2 (the NW1/4) of Sec. 19, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Termini: All areas tributary to Dayton Gulch. Area A-2: – Turquoise Reservoir and Lake Fork: Area A-2 includes structures that will divert water from within that portion of Area A encompassing areas tributary to the Lake Fork and its tributaries in a stream reach extending from a downstream terminus at the confluence of Lake Fork with the Arkansas River to an upstream terminus, a point just upstream of the confluence of Lake Fork and Busk Creek at the upper end of Turquoise Reservoir, a distance of approximately 9 miles. The downstream terminus is located in the SE1/4 of Sec. 5, T. 10 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. The upstream terminus is located in the SW1/4 of Sec. 10, T. 9 S., R. 81 W. of the 6th P.M. Depletions originating within Area A-2 will be augmented by exchange only when exchange potential exists. However, exchange potential is limited within Area A-2 and the development of upstream storage supplies and/or contract exchange in cooperation with third parties, such as the Pueblo Board of Water Works (“PBWW”), City of Aurora (“Aurora”), or the City of CO Springs is required to develop year-round Aug. Specifically, the Cty. is working with the municipalities and/or their water providers to execute a contract exchange of Twin Lakes water for transbasin water supplies stored in Turquoise Reservoir. Except when exchange potential exists, Aug. within Area A-2 shall be by release from Turquoise Reservoir. Aug. within Area A-2 may begin when, and may continue for so long as, the Cty. has the ability to store water in and release water from Turquoise Reservoir. The boundary of Area A-2 is depicted on Exhibit A. Major tributaries to Lake Fork that are included within Area A-2 are defined below: Willow Creek: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Willow Creek with Lake Fork in Government Lot 2 NE1/4, Sec. 6, T. 10 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Terminus: All areas tributary to Willow Creek, excluding any wilderness areas, downstream of the Willow Creek Ditch headgate located in the NW1/4 of Sec. 12, T. 10 S., R. 81 W. of the 6th P.M. North Willow Creek: Lower Terminus: The confluence of North Willow Creek with Willow Creek in the SE1/4, Sec. 1, T. 10 S., R. 81 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Termini: All areas tributary to N. Willow Creek, excluding any wilderness areas, downstream of the W. line of the SW1/4 of Sec. 1, T. 10 S., R. 81 W. of the 6th P.M. Hunt Gulch: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Hunt Gulch with Lake Fork in the SW1/4, Sec. 31, T. 9 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Terminus: All areas tributary to Hunt Gulch, excluding any wilderness areas or National Fish Hatchery lands, downstream of the W. line of the SW1/4 of Sec. 25, T. 9 S., R. 81 W. of the 6th P.M. Colorado Gulch: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Colorado Gulch with Lake Fork in Government Lot 3 SW1/4, Sec. 30, T. 9 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Termini: All areas tributary to Colorado Gulch, excluding any wilderness areas. Strawberry Gulch: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Strawberry Gulch with Lake Fork in Government Lot 5 NW1/4, Sec. 30, T. 9 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Termini: All areas tributary to Strawberry Gulch, excluding any wilderness areas. Sugarloaf Gulch: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Sugarloaf Gulch with Lake Fork in Government Lot 42 SW1/4, Sec. 19, T. 9 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Remark: In the preceding paragraph in the decree entered in 98CW173, Strawberry Gulch was erroneously entered in place of Sugarloaf Gulch. Upper Termini: All areas tributary to Sugarloaf Gulch, excluding any wilderness areas. Bartlett Gulch: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Bartlett Gulch with Lake Fork in the SW1/4, Sec. 19, T. 9 S., R. 80 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Termini: All areas tributary to Bartlett Gulch, excluding any wilderness areas. Busk Creek: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Busk Creek with Lake Fork in the SW1/4, Sec. 10, T. 9 S., R. 81 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Termini: All areas tributary to Busk Creek, excluding any wilderness areas. Bear Creek: Lower Terminus: The confluence of Bear Creek with Turquoise Reservoir in the SE1/4, Sec. 10, T. 9 S., R. 81 W. of the 6th P.M. Upper Termini: All areas tributary to Bear Creek, excluding any wilderness areas. Integrated Water Supply System: As decreed in 21CW3018 and 11CW86, the water rights described herein are part of the Cty.’s integrated water supply system. “When a project or integrated system is comprised of several features, work on one feature of the project or system shall be considered in finding that reasonable diligence has been shown in the development of the water rights for all features of the entire project or system.” C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(b). Owners of the land upon which all existing structures are located: 6.1 Birdseye Gulch Reservoir and Ditch: Bureau of Land Management, 3028 East Main Street, Canyon City, CO 82121. 6.2. Hayden Meadows Recreation Pond: Applicant. 6.3. Twin Lakes Reservoir: Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company, P.O. Box 8, Ordway, CO 81063 and/or the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, East Colorado Projects Office, 11056 West County Road 18E, Loveland, CO 80537-9711. 6.4. Derry Ditch No. 3: Located on land owned by the United States Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, 2840 Kachina Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008. 6.5. Turquoise Reservoir: Water and Land Operations Division, U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, East Colorado Projects Office, 11056 West County Road 18E, Loveland, CO 80537-9711. 6.6. Box Creek Reservoir: Proposed reservoir to be constructed on lands owned by City of Aurora, 15151 East Alameda Parkway, Suite 3600, Aurora, CO 80012 and/or State of Colorado, State Land Boards, 1127 Sherman Street, Suite 300 Denver, CO 80203. 6.7. Upper River Ditch: City of Aurora, 15151 East Alameda Parkway, Suite 3600, Aurora, CO 80012. Diligence Activities:In the six years preceding the filing of the Application, Applicant has diligently pursued development of the subject water rights. The application on file with the Ct. contains a detailed outline of the work performed during the diligence period.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of March 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 14th day of February 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail February 21, 2023
