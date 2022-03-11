PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A CREATIVE SIGN APPLICATION FOR
232 G STREET.
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that March 28, 2022 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 E. First Street, Salida, Colorado and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277 on the creative sign application by Rivian Automotive, LLC.
In the City of Salida Land Use Code section 16-10-50 (d) Non-residential Uses in Commercial Zones. No individual sign may exceed 100 square feet in area and in no event shall the total amount of sign area displayed exceed 250 square feet.
The property at 232 G Street is currently at 249.52 square feet of sign area. The new individual sign requested will add approximately 1,400 square feet, exceeding the allotted sign area and individual sign size within the C-2 zone district.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department at (719) 530-2638.
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors or Planning Commissioners, outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 11, 2022
