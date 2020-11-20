PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
10/01/2020 - 10/31/2020
Vendor Name, Total Payments
AKJ Enterprises Inc, 39435.00; AllMax Software, Inc., 1185.00; American Health Holding, Inc., 10.55; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 563.07; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 2430.54; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 375.00; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 2184.59; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 86176.61; B&C Abbott Inc., 396.90; Badger Meter Inc, 5147.11; BBC Research and Consulting, 11556.25; Beverage Distributors Company, 203.33; Brady Brothers Inc., 5285.88; Brandon Evans, 25.00; Brandon/Ward Graphics, Inc., 215.15; Business Solutions Leasing, 1366.10; C.S. Collins Inc., 353.24; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13486.00; Cellco Partnership, 813.02; CenturyLink, 1239.34; Cesare, Inc, 3186.75; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 119.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 6883.22; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 21425.12; Chaffee County Law Enforcement Victims Assistance, 240.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4583.33; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2134.06; Chaffee County Waste, 266.75; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 1571.40; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Christopher Meseke, 193.00; City of Salida, 9766.55; Colonial Life, 325.04; Colorado Brain Injury Program, 17.00; Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles, 15.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 1894.75; Colorado Department of Revenue, 807.60; Colorado Department of Treasury, 7813.68; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 20.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 104042.76; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 48963.21; Colorado Water Resources & Power Development, 25877.98; Communication Solutions & Associates, Inc., 96.87; Communications and Electronic Solutions Inc, 75.00; Crabtree Group, Inc., 7755.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 51.10; Crown Technology, LLC, 3956.49; CSU Human Performance Clinical/Research Laboratory, 584.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1140.00; DPC Industries, Inc., 827.50; EasYoke Management LLC, 180.90; Echo Ventures LLC, 54.75; Elavon, Inc, 2048.19; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 138.71; Elizabeth C. Sanders, 48.00; Family Support Registry / CO, 138.46; Faris Machinery, 389.51; FCI IND INC, 2076.38; FDS Holdings, Inc, 564.19; Fire and Police Pension Association, 36716.19; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 2362.80; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 719.60; Galls, LLC, 270.30; Glen Van Nimwegen, 35.00; Gobin’s Inc., 845.97; Grindline Skateparks, Inc, 21137.25; Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 225.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 990.00; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 387.90; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 27426.43; J & J Neppl Inc, 4678.00; Jerry A. Fesenmeyer, 560.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 3264.32; Johnny Apple Tree Care LLC, 4030.00; KW Construction and Restoration, 51965.84; Land and Water Services Inc, 10140.00; Larry M Hutson, 200.00; Leonard Flores, 193.00; Lindsay Sutton-Stephens, 610.00; LN Curtis & Sons, 3349.76; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 388.88; MACK Pack LLC, 435.05; Manhattan Short Inc, 184.00; Matthew Bender & Company Inc., 516.61; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 1447.68; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 579.76; McFarland Oil LLC, 4652.98; Michael W. Bowers, 1044.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 90.00; Mississippi Department of Human Services, 88.62; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 178.50; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 2222.50; Municipal Code Corporation, 4799.29; MUNIRevs Inc., 585.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 16686.80; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Penny L. Smith-Kerker, 16.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 788.10; Pitney Bowes, 300.00; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 77.75; Pridemore Construction, Inc., 91569.55; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 4932.60; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Ridgeline Signs Inc, 575.00; Riverside Trophies, 1459.90; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 583.63; Salida Auto & Diesel Repair LLC, 301.58; Salida Auto Parts, 249.60; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 4400.00; Salida Rotary Club, 680.00; Salida School District R-32-J, 6134.58; Sandee Jaastad, 52.00; Santander Bank N.A., 143524.81; Scheuber & Darden Architects, LLC, 748.38; Scotty P. Krob, 9261.00; SGS North America Inc, 1843.56; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 1380.00; Slate Communications, 6500.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 3868.08; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 419.98; Sydney Schieren, 7813.75; Tammy Michelle Kavanagh, 258.00; Terminix International Company LP, 60.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3655.14; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 7.45; Town & Country Salida Inc., 760.42; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 8975.57; TriTech Forensics, Inc., 247.00; Tyco Fire & Security Management, Inc., 609.50; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 1621.25; US Foods, Inc., 52.08; US Postmaster, 1241.54; USA Blue Book, 3523.10; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 229.46; VISA, 18875.24; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 778.32; Wear Parts & Equip Co., Inc., 1111.36; Western Power Group Inc, 175.82; Winsupply of Salida, 164.56; Xcel Energy - Salida, 18251.88;
$994,467.80
Payroll Expenditure: October 2020, $399,862.06
Total October Expenditures: $1,394,329.86
Published in The Mountain Mail November 20, 2020
