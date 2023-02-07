PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR PROPOSED
AMENDMENTS TO THE MUNICIPAL CODE
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider amendments to Municipal Code Sections 16.03 – Use Regulations, and 16.7.2 – Definitions, relating to the Live-Work use, Duplexes, Single-Family Attached dwellings, and the OSR (Open Space/Recreation) zone district. The meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Members of the Planning & Zoning Commission will meet at the Community Center at 715 E. Main St. The Public can attend virtually via Zoom or in person. The meeting link can be found on the Town of Buena Vista website at https://buenavistaco.gov/2206/Planning-and-Zoning-Commission.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Planner, Doug Tart, at 719-581-1028, or at dtart@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 7, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.