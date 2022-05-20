PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Chaffee County, Colorado

Chaffee County Combined Court

142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Pandora Rhea Warner

Adult

For a Change of Name to:

Rea Vedalia Leaver

Case Number: 22C26

Division  Courtroom

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on 3/16/22 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee County Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Pandora Rhea Warner

be changed to

Rea Vedalia Leaver

By:________________

Deputy Clerk

SEAL

Published in The Mountain Mail May 13, 17 and 20, 2022

