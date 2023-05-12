PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
04/01/2023 - 04/30/2023
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 225.17; Agricultural Consultants, Inc., 429.00; Aidan Osborn, 231.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 3554.16; American Health Holding, Inc., 10.55; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 1572.34; Anew Septic, 800.00; Argys Plumbing LLC, 830.83; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 732.39; Atmos Energy Corporation, 14005.71; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 178.27; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 2236.25; B&C Abbott Inc., 1261.88; Badger Meter Inc, 2094.06; Berry Companies Inc., 116.26; Betty Scofield, 236.00; Beverage Distributors Company, 271.52; BoundTree Medical, 50.74; Brady Brothers Inc., 647.38; Buena Vista Tool & Equipment Rental Inc, 203.05; Business Solutions Leasing, 1695.16; Butala Construction Company, 560.06; C.S. Collins Inc., 953.04; Cary Piecoup, 250.00; Cellco Partnership, 1348.05; CenturyLink, 710.89; Cesare, Inc, 5876.10; Chaffee County, 4218.88; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 36.00; Chaffee County Law Enforcement Victims Assistance, 505.00; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 35.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 493.25; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Christopher Meseke, 284.00; Christy Doon, 184.71; City of Salida, 3989.14; CivicPlus, LLC, 3800.00; Colorado Central Telecom, 2018.27; Colorado Department of Revenue, 2704.45; Colorado Department of Revenue Liquor Enforcement Div, 550.00; Colorado Water Resources & Power Development, 149567.35; Communication Solutions & Associates, Inc., 1188.87; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 305.00; Core & Main LP, 3895.74; County of Gunnison, 312.84; Crabtree Group, Inc., 6379.50; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 291.61; CSU Human Performance Clinical/Research Laboratory, 1792.48; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1605.00; David Lady, 375.83; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 494.24; Denver Industrial Sales & Service Co., 172.43; DPC Industries, Inc., 1403.22; Ehlers and Associates, 5498.75; Elevator Inspections Inc, 350.00; England Fence Company, LLC, 2320.00; Erin Kelley, 78.60; Family Support Registry / CO, 65.00; FCI IND INC, 1916.00; FDS Holdings, Inc, 2211.52; Finchloom, Inc., 1281.82; Fire and Police Pension Association, 50854.46; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3528.28; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 1134.25; G2M, LLC, 11664.00; Galls, LLC, 718.83; Glacier Bank, 34660.75; Gobin’s Inc., 123.94; Goble Sampson Associates, Inc., 1199.68; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GoTo Technologies USA, Inc., 380.30; Grainger, 2014.52; HD Supply, Inc., 3359.70; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 8107.98; Impresco LLC, 509.62; Industrial Products Mfg, Inc, 6206.72; International City Management Association Retirement Corporation, 33408.81; Jamison Bell, 971.01; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jason Haug, 651.62; John Pyson, 940.00; JVA, Incorporated, 39.00; Katherine Sigala, 204.00; Lance R Thonhoff, 479.61; LN Curtis & Sons, 284.56; Logan Myers, 345.00; MACK Pack LLC, 894.41; Materials Management Co, 515.70; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 365.91; Miles Jones, 869.00; Mobile Record Shredders, 12.00; Moltz Construction, Inc., 206649.94; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 2353.00; Nicholas Tolsma, 231.00; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 196.62; Orion Integration Services, 7350.00; O’Rourke Media Group, LLC, 3316.99; Pavlacka LLC, 15865.00; Paymentech, LLC, 1914.50; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 139.60; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 162.00; Ray Lines Post 64 American Legion, 250.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 140.30; SAFEbuilt Colorado, LLC, 100.00; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 999.93; Salida Auto Parts, 5035.26; Salida Hospital District, 120.00; Salida Rotary Club, 170.00; Salida Valley Glass Inc., 67.00; Salida Wrestling Association, 4780.00; Sara Swieca, 100.00; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 10349.00; SGS North America Inc, 2075.12; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 63911.75; Slate Communications, 4387.50; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 2106.39; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 524.41; Stratton and Bratt Landscapes, LLC, 11814.21; studioseed, LLC, 38163.45; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 1560.00; Sydney Schieren, 2031.25; The Elbert Group of Colorado, Inc., 217.61; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 76.93; Three Eagles Communications of Colorado LLC, 1262.50; Thryv, Inc, 18.50; Transfirst Group Inc., 21.45; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 6862.12; TruBlu Solutions, Inc., 11778.06; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 4298.75; UniFirst Corporation, 72.80; United of Omaha Life Insurance Company, 4689.76; United Roofing of Colorado, LLC, 9675.68; US Postmaster, 1401.85; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 230.91; Valerian LLC, 832.50; Verdek Green Technologies Corp, 3450.00; VeriCheck, Inc., 46.70; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 961.26; Wayne’s Electric Inc., 75000.00; Wilson Williams, LLP, 24125.26; Winsupply of Salida, 489.81; World Class Distributors, 275.96; Xcel Energy - Salida, 18202.37; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 64879.65; Zoar Corporation LLC, 1460.00;
$1,038,322.67
Payroll Expenditure: April 2023, $563,706.70
Total April Expenditures: $1,602,029.37
Published in The Mountain Mail May 12, 2023
