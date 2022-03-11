PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING DATE BEFORE THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A VARIANCE APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on March 28, 2022 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Board of Adjustment at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277
The applicant, Barbara Van Wyck, is requesting approval for two variances on the property located at 200 Wood Avenue, legally known as Lots 9 and 10, Block “E”, Babcock’s Addition, City of Salida, Chaffee County, Colorado.
The purpose of the request is to receive variances from the minimum side lot line setback and the minimum rear lot line setback to build a second story accessory dwelling unit on the existing nonconforming accessory structure.
The required minimum side lot line setback for accessory structures with a wall plane over twenty (20) feet is ten (10) feet from the side property line. The required minimum rear lot line setback is five (5) feet for accessory structures. The applicant is requesting a minimum allowed side lot line setback of three (3) feet to construct a second story accessory dwelling unit. The second request is for an allowed minimum rear lot line setback of three (3) feet to build a roof structure over the ground floor entry.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department at (719) 530-2626. To review the City’s social distancing policy and other regulations, please visit: https://cityofsalida.com/administration/page/covid-19-information
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors or Planning Commissioners, outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 11, 2022
