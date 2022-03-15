PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION
AND
CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS
§1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the South Arkansas Fire Protection District, Chaffee and Fremont Counties, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 3, 2022 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S.
The following candidates are hereby declared elected:
Jeffery S. Graf
3 year term
until May, 2025
Fred W. Jackson
3 year term
until May, 2025
/s/ Doug Bess
(Signature of the Designated Election Official)
Doug Bess
(DEO’s Printed Name)
Contact Person for the District: Doug Bess
Telephone Number of the District: (719) 539-2212
Address of the District:
124 E. Street, P.O. Box 86
Salida, Colorado 81201
District Facsimile Number: (719) 539-9086
District Email: doug.bess@cityofsalida.com
PROCEDURAL INSTRUCTIONS: Publish (CRS 1-13.5-501, publication defined) and post at all polling places, in the office of the Designated Election Official, and in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder. File a copy of this notice with the resolution canceling the election (Form SD-4, SD-5, or SD-12), oaths of office, and a current faithful performance bond for each director with the Division of Local Government no later than 30 days after the date of the regular election.
The board or DEO shall notify all candidates that the election was cancelled and that they have been elected by acclamation.
The original notice is to be kept on file with the special district as part of the official election records.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 15, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.