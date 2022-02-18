PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Lois Walrath a.k.a. Lois Martin Selders Walrath, Deceased

Case Number: 2021PR30045

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before June 11, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Gayle Johnson

Personal Representative

8904 County Road 140

Salida, Colorado 81201

Attorney for Personal Representative:

HUGHES LAW LIMITED

Dustin T. Hughes

130 W. 2nd Street, Ste. 1

Salida, CO 81201

Phone Number: 719-221-3336

E-mail: dustin@hred.co

Atty. Reg. #: 35184

Published in The Mountain Mail February 11, 18 and 25, 2022

