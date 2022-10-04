PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Donald L. Craig also known as Donald Lee Craig and Donald Craig, Deceased

Case Number 2022PR0021

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before January 4, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Brad Craig

405 Chipeta Avenue

Poncha Springs, CO 81242

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Brad Craig (Pro Se)

PO Box 94

405 Chipeta Avenue

Poncha Springs, CO 81242

Phone Number: 719-207-0287

Email: bradcraig_napa@hotmail.com

Published in The Mountain Mail October 4, 11 and 18, 2022

