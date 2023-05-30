PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Proposed School Budget
Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Education of the Salida School District R-32-J for the fiscal year beginning July 1 , 2023 and has been filed in the administration building at 627 Oak Street where it is available for public inspection. There is a public hearing from 4:30 – 5:00 pm June 13, 2023 in the Administration Building Conference Room at 627 Oak Street for any public opinions on the proposed budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at the regular meeting of the Board of Education of said District at 627 Oak Street on June 13, 2023 at 6:00 pm.
Board of Education
05/26/23
Salida School District R-32-J
Kim LeTourneau, Board Secretary
Published in The Mountain Mail May 30, June 2 and 6, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.