PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of June 2023, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO 2023CW3032; COLORADO DIVISION OF PARKS AND WILDLIFE AND PARKS AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION, CPW Attn: Rob Harris, Water Resources Section Manager, 6060 Broadway, Denver, CO 80216 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Ema I. G. Schultz, 720-508-6307 and Tarn Udall, 720-508-6266, Office of the Attorney General, 1300 Broadway, 7th Floor, Denver, CO 80203.)
Amended Application For Conditional Underground Water Rights
CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO
2. General Description of Application: CPW intends to develop a well field containing up to three groundwater wells to serve hatchery operations at the Mt. Ouray State Fish Unit (SFU) and the Mt. Shavano SFU (SFU Well Field). This amended application is filed pursuant to the order of the court to clarify the legal description of the location of the three wells. 3. Description of New Underground Water Right A. Location of structures: 1. SFU Well Field General Description: The SFU Well Field is comprised of approximately 40 acres located in the NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 35, T50N, R8E, NMPM, Chaffee County, as depicted on Exhibit 1 attached to the application, a general location map. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) The wells will be located within the SFU Well Field boundary. The Centroid of the SFU Well Field is located: i. PLSS: the center of NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 35, T50N, R8E, NMPM, Chaffee County ii. UTM coordinates: Easting: 408931, Northing 4267129, Zone 13 2. Well 1: Well 1 has permit number 87689-F. Well 1 is referred to as the Mt. Ouray SFU Supply Well. This well is not yet drilled. Well 1 will be located: i. PLSS: NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 35, T50N, R8E, NMPM, Chaffee County ii. UTM coordinates: Easting 408895, Northing 4266974, Zone 13 3. Well 2: Well 2 has permit number 11354-R. Well 2 exists and is referred to as the Eggleston Well. Well 2 is located: i. PLSS: NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 35, T50N, R8E, NMPM, Chaffee County ii. UTM coordinates: Easting 408875, Northing 4266946.8, Zone 134.Well 3: Well 3 has not been permitted or constructed. Well 3 will be located within the boundaries of the SFU Well Field described in Paragraph 3.A.1. B. Source: alluvial outwash, tributary to the Arkansas River. C. Date of appropriation: June 29, 2023. 1. How appropriation was initiated: filing of this application. D.Amount claimed: 1,500 gallons per minute cumulatively from up to three wells within the SFU Well Field, conditional. E. Uses: Piscatorial uses at Mt. Ouray SFU and Mt. Shavano SFU. See Exhibit 1 for location of use. F. Remarks: 1. The SFU Well Field will be operated in accordance with the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District augmentation plans confirmed in Water Division 2 Case Nos. 92CW84, 94CW5, 94CW41, 94CW42, 96CW17, 03CW55, and 06CW32, or pursuant to any plan(s) for augmentation as may be decreed in the future. 2. Well Permit No. 87689-F (Mt. Ouray SFU Supply Well) is located within the SFU Well Field boundary and is intended as Well 1 of the three SFU Well Field wells. This well is not yet constructed. 3. The well with Permit No. 11354-R (Eggleston Well) is located within the SFU Well Field boundary and is intended as Well 2 of the three SFU Well Field wells. This well requires a new well permit to operate the well in accordance with any decree entered in this matter. 4. Well 3 has not been planned or permitted at this time. CPW intends to use the information gained from drilling Well 1 and re-permitting and repairing Well 2 in order to determine the ultimate need and ideal location within the SFU Well Field for Well 3 to be able to divert the full amount of the SFU Well Field water right. 5. If the any of the SFU Well Field wells are in any way physically or legally limited in producing the claimed flow rate of 1,500 GPM, CPW reserves the right to replace the well. 6. The SFU Well Field will not contain any more than three wells. The three wells may be used in any combination to divert the SFU Well Field water right decreed in this matter. 4. Name and addresses of owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed, or upon which water will be stored: Applicant. WHEREFORE, CPW respectively requests this Court enter a decree confirming CPW’s appropriation of the conditional underground water rights as set forth herein and granting such other relief as the Court deems just and proper.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of August 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 14th day of July 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail July 21, 2023
