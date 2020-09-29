PUBLIC NOTICE
Request for Qualifications
Marketing Director
Every three years, the Chaffee County Visitor’s Bureau is seeks qualified proposals for the position of Marketing Director for the purpose of advertising and marketing tourism in Chaffee County.
A scope of responsibilities for the contracted position is available on the Chaffee County website: www.chaffeecounty.org, or hard copies may be picked up at the County Administration Office located at 104 Crestone Ave., Salida, Colorado. Deadline for proposals is October 2, 2020, by 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 25 and 29, 2020
