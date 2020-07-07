PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Paul Russell Petrig, a/k/a Paul R. Petrig, a/k/a Paul Petrig, Deceased.
Case Number 20PR30023
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before November 4, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.
Cyle Petrig
c/o Cutler Law Office, LLC
PO Box 743
Salida, CO 81201
Attorney:
Donald F. Cutler, IV
Cutler Law Office, LLC
PO Box 743, Salida, CO 81201
Phone Number: (719) 539-5017
Fax Number: (719) 539-5018
E-mail: office@cutlerlaw.org
Atty. Reg. # 32739
Published in The Mountain Mail July 7, 14 and 21, 2020
