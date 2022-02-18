PUBLIC NOTICE
CHAFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR QUOTE
Two Asphalt Overlay Projects
The Board of Chaffee County Commissioners is requesting price quotes for two Asphalt Overlay Projects. Application dates July and August 2022.
Project A - County Road 356 – 2” overlay 1.76 miles long by 34 feet wide, Widening both driving lanes 5 feet in order to accommodate bicycle and pedestrian traffic from beginning to City Limits. (approx 4000 tons)
Project B - County Road 140 –2” overlay 1 mile long by 34 feet wide, Widening both driving lanes 5 feet in order to accommodate bicycle and pedestrian traffic from CR 144 – 146. 2” overlay 0.25 miles long by 24’ wide, from CR 144 – 141. (approx 4500 tons)
Please submit separate bids for projects A and B
Contractor supplies lay down machine, compaction equipment, tack oil, distributer truck and crew. County will provide hot asphalt Material, delivery and traffic control
Quote Submittals due April 15 2022
All bids must be delivered to Chaffee County Court House, 104 Crestone, Salida, Co 81201 at Administrative Office, second floor, by no later than 4:00pm April 15, 2022. Proposals received after such time may not be considered. Telephone, e-mail or facsimile proposals will NOT be accepted.
If you have any questions regarding this project, please contact the Road & Bridge Department at 719.539.4591or email mstacy@chaffeecounty.org
Submissions will be reviewed by representatives of Chaffee County. Final acceptance of any proposal will be conditional upon satisfactory negotiation and execution of a contract by the County and the Responding firm.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 18, 2022
