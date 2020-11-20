PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of James A. Zeiset, Deceased

Case Number 2020PR30044

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of CHAFFEE, County, Colorado on or before April 19, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Zack Zieset

c/o Jenna L. Mazzucca, Esq., PC

1604 H Street

Salida, CO 81201

Jenna L. Mazzucca Esq., PC

Jenna L. Mazzucca

1604 H Street

Salida, CO 81201                    

719-207-4279

Fax # 719-906-3302

jenna@mazzuccalaw.com

Atty Reg #: 40027

Attorney for Personal Representative, Zack Zeiset

Published in The Mountain Mail November 20, 27 and December 4, 2020

