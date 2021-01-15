PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of December 2020, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2020CW3074; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management, Royal Gorge Field Office 3028 E. Main St., Canon City, CO 81212 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Adam Eckman, Kristen Guerriero, Office of the Regional Solicitor, 755 Parfet Street, Suite 151, Lakewood, Colorado 80215, (303) 445-0614)
Application for Absolute Water Rights (Surface)
PARK, FREMONT, AND CHAFFEE COUNTIES
2. Name of structures: Leopard Frog Spring, Round Rock Spring, Box Canyon Spring 3. Legal description of each point of diversion: All UTM data are from Zone 13 and use the NAD83 (Conus) Datum. Leopard Frog Spring: Located on public lands in the SW/4 SW/4, Section 2, T16S R73W, Sixth P.M., approximately 816 feet from the south section line and 425 feet from the west section line. 453897mE 4281390mN; See attachment to Application for a general location map. (All attachments mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) Round Rock Spring: Located on public lands in the SW/4 NE/4, Section 33, T15S R74W, Sixth P.M., approximately 2630 feet from the north section line and 2474 feet from the east section line. 441275mE 4283940Mn Box Canyon Spring: Located on public lands in the SE/4 NE/4, Section 17, T49N R8E, New Mexico P.M., approximately 2410 feet from the north section line and 538 feet from the east section line. 404065mE 4261887mN 4. Sources: Leopard Frog Spring: Unnamed tributary to Mill Gulch/Currant Creek/Cottonwood Creek/Tallahassee Creek/Arkansas River Round Rock Spring: Unnamed tributary to Cottonwood Creek/Tallahassee Creek/Arkansas River Box Canyon Spring: Unnamed tributary to South Fork Arkansas River/Arkansas River 5. A. Date of appropriation: 12/31/2020 B. How appropriation was initiated: BLM inventoried the springs to determine the quantity and quality of water available for livestock and wildlife use. Subsequently, the BLM filed this water right application and provided public notice of the water right application. C. Date water applied to beneficial use: 12/31/2020 6. Amount claimed: Leopard Frog Spring: 0.0066 cfs, absolute, Round Rock Spring: 0.0013 cfs, absolute Box Canyon Spring: 0.0022 cfs, absolute 7. Use: Wildlife use is claimed for all springs in this application. All springs provide water, forage and cover for elk, mule deer, bear, raptors, and small mammals. The springs also provide water for livestock as follows: Leopard Frog Spring: up to 30 cattle on the Asher Gulch Allotment Round Rock Spring: up to 404 cattle on the Poncha Park Allotment Box Canyon Spring: up to 2 cattle on the Cleveland Mountain Allotment 8. Names and addresses of owners of land on which points of diversion, places of use, and structures referenced in this application are located: All springs are located on lands owned and managed by United States of America, Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management, Royal Gorge Field Office, 3028 E. Main St., Canon City, CO 81212. Accordingly, no certificate of landowner notification is required.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of February 2021, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 13th day of January 2021.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail January 15, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.